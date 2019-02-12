31 Photos Of Flower Girls And Ring Bearers Going Rogue

Having kids in the bridal party can be a real crapshoot. On the wedding day, the flower girls and ring bearers might be on their best behavior ― or they might have a total meltdown as they’re supposed to walk down the aisle.
The good news is that, either way, the scene is pretty much guaranteed to be adorable and, at the very least, entertaining. Almost inevitably, one kiddo will plop down in the middle of their walk down the aisle, one might run away with the rings and another might dump a basket of petals on their head.
Below, we’ve gathered 31 hilariously cute photos of ring bearers and flower girls who stole the show with their big day antics.
1
When you realize the ring pillow doubles as a Frisbee:
2
When you want to show off your Mickey undies:
3
When you've hit your personal limit for the day:
4
When the responsibility is too much to bear:
5
When an intra-ring bearer squabble occurs:
6
When you're caught sleeping on the job:
7
When you literally just can't anymore:
8
When you take a leap of faith:
9
When you're a big boy, but you also need your mom and dad:
10
When you're giving it a go — albeit reluctantly:
11
When you're single and not necessarily loving it:
12
When you get that second wind:
13
When the emotion hits you all at once:
14
When you're feeling a little sheepish about the spotlight:
15
When you try to make a run for it:
16
When you're not sure what you've gotten yourself into:
17
When you lose a shoe, but you're not too worried about it:
18
When nothing can cheer you up:
19
When your partner leaves you in the dust:
20
When you just can't hold it together anymore:
21
When no one — no one!! — can stop you now:
22
When the sugar high hits:
23
When you're not in the mood for anyone's crap:
24
When your ride is so fly but you just want to cry:
25
When you need all the help you can get:
26
When you're not feeling camera-ready:
27
When they bribe you with a lollipop, but it's not doing the trick:
28
When you're in need of a pre-ceremony pep talk:
29
When you lose your balance:
30
When you're busy picking a winner:
31
When you decide that making it halfway is plenty for today:
