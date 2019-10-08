HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
We can think of over 1,000 Halloween costume ideas for humans, but it gets a little trickier when it comes finding the perfect Halloween costumes for pets. They’ll typically wriggle out of outfits, which is why finding cat Halloween costumes that stay put is a struggle. Dog costumes are usually easier to find, but finding something that fits your furry friend comfortably is another story.
So you can spend less time searching and more time trying to get your doggo to sit still for a photo, we’ve rounded up 20 Halloween costumes that will fit dogs of all sizes, from tiny Terriers to Great Danes.
Below, 20 of the funniest Halloween costumes for dogs in 2019:
1
California Costume Collections UPS Pal Dog Costume
Amazon
2
Yoda Costume Dog Snood
Etsy
3
Rubie's Costume Company Wonder Woman Dog Cat Costume
Chewy
4
Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane Realistic And Funny Lion Mane For Dogs
Amazon
5
Rubies Costume Classic Movie Monsters Collection Pet Costume
Amazon
6
Harry 'Pawter' Dog Costume
Etsy
7
DC Comics 'Teen Titans' Robin Pet Costume
Amazon
8
Rubie's Costume Company Bantha Dog Costume
Chewy
9
Cane And Co. Greyhound Bus Halloween Costume
Etsy
10
Frisco Great White Shark Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy, Amazon, Etsy
11
'Star Wars' Darth Vader Illusion Dog Costume
Petco
12
'Stranger Things' Demogorgon Dog Collar
Etsy
13
Rubie's Costume Company Classic Superman Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
14
Spider Pup Costume For Pets
Amazon
15
Sailor Hat For Dogs
Etsy
16
Rubie's Costume Company Banana Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
17
Frisco Walking Cowboy Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
18
Frisco Prisoner Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
19
Frisco Werewolf Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
20
Dog Sweater Bee
Etsy