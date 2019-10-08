HuffPost Finds

20 Pawsitively Funny Halloween Costumes For Dogs Of All Sizes

We found 2019's funniest Halloween costumes for dogs from Chewy, Amazon and more.

We&rsquo;ve rounded up 20&nbsp;Halloween costumes that will fit dogs of all sizes, from tiny Terriers to Great Danes.
We can think of over 1,000 Halloween costume ideas for humans, but it gets a little trickier when it comes finding the perfect Halloween costumes for pets. They’ll typically wriggle out of outfits, which is why finding cat Halloween costumes that stay put is a struggle. Dog costumes are usually easier to find, but finding something that fits your furry friend comfortably is another story.

So you can spend less time searching and more time trying to get your doggo to sit still for a photo, we’ve rounded up 20 Halloween costumes that will fit dogs of all sizes, from tiny Terriers to Great Danes.

Below, 20 of the funniest Halloween costumes for dogs in 2019:

1
California Costume Collections UPS Pal Dog Costume
Amazon
Available in sizes S to L, find it for $15 on Amazon.
2
Yoda Costume Dog Snood
Etsy
Available in sizes XXS to 3XL, find it for $28 on Etsy.
3
Rubie's Costume Company Wonder Woman Dog Cat Costume
Chewy
Available in sizes S to 3XL, find it for $18 on Chewy.
4
Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane Realistic And Funny Lion Mane For Dogs
Amazon
Available in sizes M to L, find it for $14 on Amazon.
5
Rubies Costume Classic Movie Monsters Collection Pet Costume
Amazon
Available in sizes S to XL, find it for $20 on Amazon.
6
Harry 'Pawter' Dog Costume
Etsy
Available in 8- to 26-inch neck sizes, find it for $58 on Etsy.
7
DC Comics 'Teen Titans' Robin Pet Costume
Amazon
Available in sizes S to 2X, find it for $20 on Amazon.
8
Rubie's Costume Company Bantha Dog Costume
Chewy
Available in one size fits most, find it for $17 on Chewy.
9
Cane And Co. Greyhound Bus Halloween Costume
Etsy
Available in custom sizes, find it for $85 on Etsy.
10
Frisco Great White Shark Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy, Amazon, Etsy
Available in sizes XS to XXL, find it for $15 on Chewy.
11
'Star Wars' Darth Vader Illusion Dog Costume
Petco
Available in sizes S to M, find it for $18 at Petco.
12
'Stranger Things' Demogorgon Dog Collar
Etsy
Available in 4- to 20-inch sizes, find it for $39 on Etsy.
13
Rubie's Costume Company Classic Superman Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
Available in sizes S to XL, find it for $15 on Chewy.
14
Spider Pup Costume For Pets
Amazon
Available in sizes XS to L, find it for $25 on Amazon.
15
Sailor Hat For Dogs
Etsy
Available in sizes 7- to 22-inch sizes, find it for $35 on Etsy.
16
Rubie's Costume Company Banana Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
Available in sizes S to L, find it for $15 on Chewy.
17
Frisco Walking Cowboy Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
Available in sizes XS to XXL, find it for $17 on Chewy.
18
Frisco Prisoner Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
Available in sizes XS to XXL, find it for $10 on Chewy.
19
Frisco Werewolf Dog And Cat Costume
Chewy
Available in sizes XS to XXL, find it for $15 on Chewy.
20
Dog Sweater Bee
Etsy
Available in sizes XXXS to XL, find it for $16 on Etsy.
