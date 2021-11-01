The only thing better than giving someone the perfect present is giving them a Hanukkah card that’s begging to be shared on their Instagram grid. Featuring the likes of Barbra Streisand and “The Kroll Show,” these Hanukkah notes are gifts of their own. Seriously, they should come with little frames.

In a sea of red and green decorations, it can be challenging to find cool Hanukkah items. So we rounded up the silliest and sweetest Hanukkah cards featuring fun themes like TV shows and memes. Snag one (or all!) for your loved ones during the festival of lights.

Advertisement