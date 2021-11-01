Shopping

Funny Hanukkah Cards That Are Better Than Memes

Whether they feature Drake, Larry David or Summer from "The OC," these Hanukkah cards are festive and fun.

Staff Writer

From left to right: Summer Roberts from "The OC" Chrismukkah Card, "I Love You A Latke" Drake card, Larry David Hanukkah card, all from Etsy.

The only thing better than giving someone the perfect present is giving them a Hanukkah card that’s begging to be shared on their Instagram grid. Featuring the likes of Barbra Streisand and “The Kroll Show,” these Hanukkah notes are gifts of their own. Seriously, they should come with little frames.

In a sea of red and green decorations, it can be challenging to find cool Hanukkah items. So we rounded up the silliest and sweetest Hanukkah cards featuring fun themes like TV shows and memes. Snag one (or all!) for your loved ones during the festival of lights.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A message from Drake
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.50.
2
Hello from Seth Rogan
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.04.
3
Summer Roberts has a Chrismukkah greeting
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.50.
4
Smitten mittens
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $3.99.
5
You oughta know it's Hanukkah
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.04.
6
Pretty, pretty, pretty
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.28.
7
The Holiday Armadillo
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.08.
8
National address
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $3.99.
9
Andreidel 3000
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.04.
10
Love, Barbra
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.70.
11
Happy Rihannukkah
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.
12
A festive MTA moment
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.
13
In a galaxy far, far away
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.
14
Happy Monukkah
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.95.
15
Vinyl holidays
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.68.
16
Challah back
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.04.
17
Sweater weather
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.28.
18
Girl power
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.04.
19
Spin it
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.04.
20
Eight crazy flights
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.50.
21
Kombucha Girl greeting
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $4.
22
Two types of people
Etsy
Get a set of five cards from Etsy for $13.05.
23
Matzo ballin'
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.04.
24
Hanukkah mix tape
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.68.
25
Ameezing: Kroll Show
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.55.
26
Gritty in action
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.
27
Oy Vey
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.
28
From Larry with love
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.17.
29
It's lit!
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $6.95.
30
Festive feast
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.
31
Hanukkah periodic table
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $5.
"Ted Lasso" Holiday Cards
