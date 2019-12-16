40 Hilarious Holiday Card Photo Fails

No matter how hard you try, getting kids to cooperate and pose for a nice family photo is not always an attainable goal. This is especially true for the all-important holiday card photo.
But at least you can laugh about it. We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community to share their funniest holiday card photo outtakes. Keep scrolling for some hilarious gems.
1
Courtesy of Elysa Archibald
2
Courtesy of Paige Cavanaugh
3
Courtesy of Hannah LaVigne
4
Courtesy of Samantha Kurth
5
Courtesy of Michelle Kippes Snowden
6
Courtesy of Sasha Bennett/Valley Photography
7
Courtesy of Megan Lubben Borgos
8
Courtesy of Amy Gilbert
9
Courtesy of Kelsey Cordes
10
Courtesy of Erin Kim/Sara Sniderman Photography
11
Courtesy of Emily Bova
12
Courtesy of Sara DeWitt
13
Courtesy of Jess Harrington/KFanciullo Photography
14
Courtesy of Emma McNaul
15
Courtesy of Kellie Still Dyer
16
Courtesy of Jessica Diane Anderson
17
Courtesy of Ann Dodson
18
Courtesy of Nicole Kantorski
19
Courtesy of Kaleigh Glatfelter
20
Courtesy of Marlo Thorp
21
Courtesy of Brittany Blake
22
Courtesy of Kaydi Lazz
23
Courtesy of Nikki Lambertus
24
Courtesy of Jess Sankar
25
Courtesy of Samantha Jo
26
Courtesy of Stephanie Ellis/Joshua Goddard Photgraphy
27
Courtesy of Pam Mullins Demling
28
Courtesy of Julie Connatser
29
Courtesy of Roxanne Brown
30
Courtesy of Amanda Peterson
31
Courtesy of Tiffany Denney
32
Courtesy of Callie Gleason Southall/Jynnifer Lacy Photography
33
Courtesy of Amanda Esquilin
34
Courtesy of Monier Gulla/Molly Anne Photography
35
Courtesy of Katya Stepanoff
36
Courtesy of Kath Connerton
37
Courtesy of Gabrielle Wilson
38
Courtesy of Hanni Guinn
39
Courtesy of Karen L. Powers
40
Courtesy of Katie Schrader Soboleski