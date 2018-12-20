23 Funny Holiday Card Photo Outtakes

Contrary to what Instagram may have you believe, putting together a picture-perfect holiday card is not easy.
It takes effort to get a good photo when you’re dealing with uncooperative siblings, crying babies and excitable pets. And sometimes there’s the unexpected photobomb.
Fortunately, this tradition provides some truly hilarious outtakes. We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community to share their funniest holiday card photo outtakes. Keep scrolling for 23 gems.
1
Courtesy of Amanda Paulus Oden
2
Courtesy of Jessica Harrington
3
Courtesy of Jessica Baker Easterling
4
Courtesy of Lynn Dearmyer
5
Courtesy of Jess Sankar
6
Courtesy of Katie Olmsted
7
Courtesy of Deanne Almeida
8
Courtesy of Robin La Bella Schiavoni
9
Courtesy of Roxanne Brown
10
Courtesy of Amanda Sherbert
11
Courtesy of My Lam
12
Courtesy of Ana Lucia Endrusick
13
Courtesy of Sasha Bennett
14
Courtesy of Deana Graham
15
Courtesy of Alice Lee/Ashley Relvas
16
Courtesy of Gloria Miller
17
Courtesy of Roxanne Brown
18
Courtesy of JayDee Menchue
19
Courtesy of Sarah Frohling
20
Courtesy of Cara Marie Nolan
21
Courtesy of Helen Charlesworth
22
Courtesy of Mirela Miller
23
Courtesy of Adrianne Hanneson