Parenting

23 Funny Holiday Card Photo Outtakes

From uncooperative toddlers to silly photobombs.
By Caroline Bologna
12/20/2018 05:45am ET

Contrary to what Instagram may have you believe, putting together a picture-perfect holiday card is not easy.

It takes effort to get a good photo when you’re dealing with uncooperative siblings, crying babies and excitable pets. And sometimes there’s the unexpected photobomb.

Fortunately, this tradition provides some truly hilarious outtakes. We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community to share their funniest holiday card photo outtakes. Keep scrolling for 23 gems.

1
Courtesy of Amanda Paulus Oden
2
Courtesy of Jessica Harrington
3
Courtesy of Jessica Baker Easterling
"The horse thought he was hilarious!"
4
Courtesy of Lynn Dearmyer
5
Courtesy of Jess Sankar
6
Courtesy of Katie Olmsted
7
Courtesy of Deanne Almeida
"I like to caption this as: taking pictures, it snot all glamorous."
8
Courtesy of Robin La Bella Schiavoni
9
Courtesy of Roxanne Brown
"She was not at all interested in taking pics. Just wanted to play with the sand for the entire hour."
10
Courtesy of Amanda Sherbert
"My son (Kaden) wasn't to keen on sitting on the table for his photo...so I climbed up and laid on the table, popped Kaden on me, and he thought it was hilarious! The things we do!!! Ha!"
11
Courtesy of My Lam
"When we were almost done with our holiday pictures my daughter wasn’t having it anymore and reacted with this picture."
12
Courtesy of Ana Lucia Endrusick
"Our photographer chasing my crazy 4-year-old in the park to take a 'nice' picture of him."
13
Courtesy of Sasha Bennett
14
Courtesy of Deana Graham
"My 16-month-old that learned to say 'cheeeeese!' to the camera."
15
Courtesy of Alice Lee/Ashley Relvas
"Our daughter cried the entire time through our family session."
16
Courtesy of Gloria Miller
17
Courtesy of Roxanne Brown
18
Courtesy of JayDee Menchue
19
Courtesy of Sarah Frohling
"Photographer: 'Ok, wrap your arms around your little sister and give her a big hug!!'Me: 'Yes! That will be cute!!'Or not....."
20
Courtesy of Cara Marie Nolan
"Our daughter was eyeing up running down a cliff."
21
Courtesy of Helen Charlesworth
"Background nose picker! Lol"
22
Courtesy of Mirela Miller
23
Courtesy of Adrianne Hanneson
