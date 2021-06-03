The sentences that come out of children’s mouths are truly original.

That’s why Lacey Ellis created the LittleHoots app, which allows parents to easily document and archive their children’s funny malapropisms, one-liners and more. She also collects highlights from the app on social media and in a weekly newsletter.

Needless to say, there are a lot of priceless quotes. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of hilarious, adorable and oddly insightful utterances from kids that their parents have shared on LittleHoots. Visit the LittleHoots website for more funny kid quotes, as well as their new line of greeting cards.