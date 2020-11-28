WEIRD NEWS

The Timing Of This Town’s Christmas Lights Switch-On Couldn’t Be Funnier

The switch-on in Bridgwater, England, didn't go entirely to plan.

Comedy. It’s all about... timing.

So, the socially distanced switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights in Bridgwater, southwest England, last week is comic gold.

Video shared on Twitter by BBC Radio Somerset on Friday showed the lights illuminating before local dignitaries had finished plunging the detonator.

Check out the video here:

It’s rightfully spreading some festive cheer online:

Christmas Holidays Bridgwater Bbc Radio Somerset