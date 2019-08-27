Relationships

28 Funny Tweets That Are Pretty Much Married Life In A Nutshell

"Husband and I like to spend our weekends shouting, 'What did you say?!’ from another room."

Even the best marriages have their ups and downs. If you want to successfully weather some of the bumpier patches as a couple, try looking for the little moments of humor in your daily life together.

Instead of rolling your eyes in disgust when your spouse bugs you, why not laugh at the fact you’ll simply never see eye to eye on the importance of throw pillows, the proper time to set the alarm or the appropriate window for folding and putting away clean laundry.

Below, we’ve gathered 28 tweets that hilariously speak the truth about married life.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Funny Marriage Comics
Marriagefunniest tweets wifehusband