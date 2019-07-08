30 Very Relatable Tweets That Describe Married Life To A T

It might seem like your spouse’s little quirks and annoying habits are somehow unique to your relationship. But when you really boil it down, you’ll start to see that we’re all basically dealing with the same crap, no matter who we’re married to.

Case in point: You and your spouse will, without fail, get into a fight any time you attempt to pack the car together for vacation. A trip to the grocery store would not be complete if your partner didn’t wander off at some point. And your stubborn sweetheart will never, ever concede in your ongoing household thermostat wars.