32 Funny Tweets About Married Life That Are Just Too Darn Real

When your partner’s once-endearing habits have become a major source of annoyance in your life, that’s a sign that you’re officially married AF.

Maybe it’s that foot-tapping thing they do when they’re nervous, the way they haphazardly load the dishwasher or the face they make when they sneeze. But when you’re able to find the humor in these quirks, married life becomes not just tolerable but actually enjoyable.