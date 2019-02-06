29 Hilarious Tweets That Reveal The Truth About Married Life

Marriage means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But when you really boil it down, there are some surprisingly universal aspects of married life that husbands and wives know all too well.

For example, you will regularly be tasked with helping your partner find “lost” items — their car keys, the remote, the ketchup, etc. — that aren’t lost at all. One or both of you will routinely fall asleep five minutes into any movie or TV show you try to watch past 9 p.m. And no matter how much you love each other, you will, at some point, find yourself inexplicably perturbed by the way your spouse breathes.