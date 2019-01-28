Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With A Newborn

Parents share hilarious thoughts about welcoming a new baby.

Welcoming a newborn baby into your home comes with big changes ― from new sleep schedules to the endless need for diapers. While the adjustment can be challenging, it can also be a real source of humor.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets from parents about life with a newborn. Enjoy!

