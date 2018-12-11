Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

33 Funny Tweets About Christmas Tree Struggles, From Exhausted Parents

"Anyone know how to get blood off a Christmas tree?"
By Caroline Bologna
12/11/2018 05:45am ET

The holiday season can be a trying time. Parents in particular face the stress of sending out picture-perfect holiday cards, attending school concerts, taking a halfway decent Santa photo, remembering to move that damn Elf on the Shelf, getting all the gift-shopping done and just generally keeping the magic of the season alive for small, impressionable humans.

And of course, you can’t forget the Christmas tree! Picking out the right tree, decorating it, and keeping it upright presents a host of hazards ― and plenty of opportunities for humor when you’ve got kids in the house.

Here are 33 funny tweets about Christmas trees, from moms and dads who have been there.

