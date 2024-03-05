33 Tweets That Will Just Make Sense To Any Pisces

Living life as a Pisces (or with strong Pisces placements in your chart) is a beautiful thing: Who but a Pisces could dream up an entire existence ― marriage, two kids, a midcentury mod split-level home in the suburbs and summer trips to the San Juan islands off Washington state ― with a crush they barely made eye contact with on the subway?
Sure, the ethereal, emotionally open water sign may be delusional, but they’re delusional in the best kind of way. To pay homage to our double fish friends ― and because it’s Pisces season from February 18 to March 19 ― we’ve compiled 33 tweets that tap into that Piscean point of view. And to learn more about your astrology sign, visit our horoscopes page.
Slept for like 16 hours yesterday and I called off a date AND I dyed my hair so Pisces season has started for me yes— paloma carrillo (@paflomaa) March 3, 2024
Pisces can’t tell you the square root of 64, but they’ll explain a vivid dream in perfect detail that they had in 2007.— Ray (@ChaoticRayy) April 15, 2022
pisces: pic.twitter.com/X6x4BXjcht— bratzdiac (@bratzdiac) August 19, 2020
WELCOME PISCES SEASON! COMPASSIONATE GHOSTING! NEEDY BOUNDARIES! CRYING! EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE! HEART ON SLEEVE IS THE BEST ACCESSORY! WHY TAKE CARE OF YOUR OWN LIFE WHEN YOU COULD GET LOST IN THE SORROWS OF THE WORLD! MAKE LOVE NOT SENSE! LIFE IS SHORT! HAVE FUN!— Chani Nicholas (@chaninicholas) February 19, 2023
The Pisces urge to change my number and move to Guatemala without telling anybody but the lord.— Malik McIntyre (@malikdmcintyre) October 1, 2023
Pisces: *dumps someone*— Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) September 3, 2019
Pisces 5 mins later: hey I know I dumped you but wondering how you’re feeling & if you need anything
pisces have strong drunk-girl-that-compliments-you-in-the-bathroom energy— pisces energy ✨ (@piscesonlyy) September 17, 2019
Take a shot every time Pisces turns off their phone in an attempt to turn off reality.— Astro Bebs (@astrobebs) February 12, 2018
Me in the morning trying to process the intense symbolism that appeared in my dreams pic.twitter.com/MlGZPUMwqG— 🤡 (@koi_takleefff) March 16, 2023
every Pisces is a thousand years old. 7 years old talking about “when I was young”— Ty (@GoAskSaturn) September 24, 2021
As a Pisces, I send songs hoping you’ll listen to each lyric intently, and know exactly how I think and feel about you— Nadia (@nadiiaaam) October 18, 2022
i’m just like kurt cobain (pisces with ibs)— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) March 17, 2023
Can you smell the emotional manipulation & delusion in the air? It’s almost Pisces season .— RAE . (@ravennlindseyy) February 17, 2021
when your card declines at therapy so they bring out the Pisces man you dated— 🥐 (@cr0issantitties) February 8, 2024
I know we're not supposed to make fun of our students while we're grading, but this is not making fun, I promise.— Sam Kamin (@ProfSamKamin) May 27, 2021
Nothing but respect to the woman who began her marijuana law final paper "As a Pisces..."
even though literally nothing was happening i started crying and said “sorry i’m a pisces” and the vet tech was like “honey i’m a cancer i understand” and honestly i needed that— Rachel Whitehurst (@RachLWhitehurst) February 8, 2018
pisces pic.twitter.com/QHpFXDZC0i— ︎ ꕥ (@pisceswrId) February 13, 2024
babe, are you ok? you aren’t acting like the romanticized version of you that i imagined— 𝑮 ♡ (@highitsg) May 16, 2021
ppl with pisces in their chart try to look super serious in selfies but remind me of that meme w the baby chick holding a knife pic.twitter.com/VamPvor5IS— milk 🍒 (@milkstrology) February 18, 2018
why are pisces so cutthroat at the mouth but yet so sensitive?— pisces (@IMORATHESEER) April 2, 2021
olivia rodrigo’s whole album sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a pisces’ feelings— milk 🍒 (@milkstrology) May 21, 2021
if you’re dating a Pisces then you’re single to me, what are they gonna do? confront me with a shaky voice? write concerning poetry about me? lurk on my socials and get their feelings hurt?— Astro Bebs (@astrobebs) September 10, 2019
Just found out constantly daydreaming and imagining an idealized life in your head 24/7 has a name, and its called maladaptive daydreaming and it's a mental illness.— Rachad Aga (@rachad296) July 11, 2020
just guessing but i think this box is a pisces pic.twitter.com/qClKTWFWD8— Sarah Aspler (@saspler) September 19, 2017
book club seems fun but this month i’m doing “dream club,” where my friends all write down a dream they had recently and the entire group psychoanalyzes the dream— trash jones (@jzux) February 16, 2024
It’s Pisces season!! Cry, go swimming, play the victim, fuck a fish!!!1!— chichi (@chichitochtli) February 19, 2018
Pisces coded https://t.co/QeA85WMH7A— Funny Glam Girl. 3.10♓️ (@b0mbchell_) December 10, 2023
I'm not an early bird or a night owl, I'm some sort of permanently exhausted pigeon— George 🦋 (@georgemceachran) June 25, 2018
pisces energy pic.twitter.com/j4y7Gm7bC3— bratzdiac (@bratzdiac) December 15, 2020
I was reading my book and some lady on the T struck up a conversation about it and seemed so genuinely interested that I got off the T and let her keep the book and now I hate myself because it was just getting good and I’ll never know what happens. #PiscesProblems— Kayden (@AdvoKayden) July 11, 2018
That’s so Pisces coded KSJDJSKSK https://t.co/0i3WewUxvA— organic lil bitch (@2sammiosa) February 27, 2024
the pisces urge to play dumb (strategically)— ︎ ꕥ (@pisceswrId) May 2, 2023
Somewhere a Pisces is up thinking of everything that’s ever happened to them— Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) May 28, 2022