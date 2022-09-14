Parenting

Too-Real Tweets About The Things Siblings Fight Over

"My kids fighting for 20 minutes over who gets to help me vacuum is the definition of a mixed blessing."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Siblings fight about seemingly anything and everything. No one knows this better than their parents.

The funny moms and dads of Twitter often share the unpredictable reasons behind their children’s most heated arguments, from imaginary scenarios to personal competitions.

We’ve rounded up 35 too-real tweets about the random things siblings fight over.

Go To Homepage
TwitterParentsChildrenFamilyHumor

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Does It Mean To Die Of ‘Natural Causes’?

Wellness

The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster

Style & Beauty

‘Face Taping’ Is A Wrinkle-Erasing TikTok Trend That Could Do More Harm Than Good

Food & Drink

The Best Mayo For Tuna Salad, According To Experts Who Truly Know

Travel

Experts Predict What Holiday Travel Will Be Like This Year

Parenting

15 Surprising Baby Name Trends

Shopping

Something Was Missing From The Emmys Red Carpet Last Night

Shopping

The One Color That Was Embraced By Everyone At The Emmys

Shopping

These Weird-Looking Glasses Are The Reason I No Longer Get Car Sick

Shopping

You Can Probably Walk 500 Miles In These 30 Pairs of Comfy Shoes

Shopping

Professional Podcasters Recommend The Best Gear

Shopping

40 Dresses You Can Wear With Sandals Now And Boots Later

Parenting

New Study Suggest Frightening Reality About Teens And Fake News

Food & Drink

Is Diet Soda Really That Bad For You? Here's The Truth.

Shopping

I Found The Perfect Little Black Dress For Every Occasion In Life

Shopping

22 Products So Good Someone Literally Wrote A 5-Star Review This Week

Shopping

My Grandma Swears By This $13 Kitchen Tool For Perfect Pies

Shopping

These Body Oils Offer Concentrated Hydration In One Simple Step

Shopping

34 Products People Who Work From Home Actually Use

Shopping

19 A+ Products For Packing Back-To-School Lunches

Shopping

The Best Hair Styling Tools At Walmart

Shopping

These $25 Cargo Pants Are TikTok’s Latest Viral Find

Shopping

This Ultra-Simple $12 Target Dress Has Reviewers Raving

Shopping

Skip The Pricy Salon Treatment — Fall’s Best Nail Trends Are At Target

Shopping

Functional, Affordable Bras You Can Get At Walmart

Food & Drink

Chefs Swear By These Canned Tomatoes For The Best-Tasting Sauce

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Drugstore Gem May Be The Most Nourishing Way To Remove Your Makeup

Wellness

7 Sneaky Habits That Can Cause Heart Problems

Style & Beauty

9 TikTok Skinfluencers You Can Actually Trust

Wellness

7 Things Not To Say To Someone Who Has Lost A Loved One To Suicide

Relationships

Here's What It Means To Be 'Two-Spirit,' According To Native People

Shopping

The Best TikTok-Approved Affordable Beauty Products At Walmart

Wellness

This Type Of Walking May Drastically Improve Your Heart Function

Travel

25 Too-Real Tweets About International Travel That Will Make You Laugh

Work/Life

5 Signs You Are Being 'Quiet Fired' From Your Job

Relationships

28 Tweets About The Weird Games That Couples Play

Style & Beauty

For Once, A TikTok Skin Care Trend That Dermatologists Actually Like

Shopping

If You Have Sensitive Skin, This Exfoliating Powder Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

37 Things That'll Have You Looking Stylish Immediately