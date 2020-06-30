HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
By now, you’ve probably gotten used to the world we’re living in — where face masks are must-haves, there hasn’t been much toilet paper to order online and everyone was so into bread baking for a time that finding flour was hard.
There was even a moment in March where Anthony Fauci merch — like prayer candles and posters — became the hottest thing.
And through it all, you have to remember: The coronavirus crisis isn’t over. Not at all. We have to keep social distancing, wearing masks and staying inside when we can. We get it — those things can seem difficult after months and months. But stopping the spread demands them.
You’ve probably seen some folks not standing 6 feet apart or not wearing masks, even in places that are pretty crowded. And you may have wanted to sent them a subtle message — from a distance — about keeping their distance.
Like the Fauci merch that was all the rage, there are a lot of social distancing goods out there. We went searching for them so you can passive-aggressively remind everyone to social distance, whether you’re wearing a face mask to tell everyone to give you some space and throwing on a sweatshirt for this era when you’re the opposite of outdoorsy.
Check out some of this fun, but necessary, social distancing merch: