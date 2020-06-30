HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost There's a lot of social distancing merch out there for when you need some space.

There was even a moment in March where Anthony Fauci merch — like prayer candles and posters — became the hottest thing.

You’ve probably seen some folks not standing 6 feet apart or not wearing masks, even in places that are pretty crowded. And you may have wanted to sent them a subtle message — from a distance — about keeping their distance.

Like the Fauci merch that was all the rage, there are a lot of social distancing goods out there. We went searching for them so you can passive-aggressively remind everyone to social distance, whether you’re wearing a face mask to tell everyone to give you some space and throwing on a sweatshirt for this era when you’re the opposite of outdoorsy.