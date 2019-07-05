19 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About How Their Summer Is Going

Summer is indeed here in all its glory ― and for parents, that means fun activities like trying to put sunscreen on a wiggling kid, doling out endless snacks, and bringing home tons of sand from the beach. Luckily, the hilarious parents of Twitter are here to make you laugh with their warm weather tales. Check them out below, and good luck out there this summer.
Welcome to summertime parenting: YOUR KIDS WANT SNACKS AGAIN.— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) June 10, 2018
[Day at the beach]— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 24, 2019
*Puts suits on kids, slathers them with sunscreen, makes sandwiches, packs cooler, packs beach bags, lugs 50 lbs or crap to beach, trudges over sand, lays out blanket, puts up umbrella, sets up beach chairs, *
6yo after 30 minutes: I wanna go back home
No one is full of more false hope than a parent bringing a chair to the beach.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 28, 2018
Having a pool in your backyard is great if you want your kids to spend the entire summer arguing over the same pair of goggles.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 13, 2018
At the public pool with the kids; we’ve been here for 17 minutes and 247 shouts of “Mom, watch this!” long.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 8, 2018
Family vacations are just day after day of your kid begging to go back to the hotel so they can swim in the pool.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 13, 2019
“When was the last time you brushed your teeth?”— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) June 28, 2019
-Me to my children in the third week of summer.
"Why is it still so early?!"— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) May 27, 2017
Every parent, every day, all summer long, counting down the hours until bedtime.
My kids, after a weekend with two parties, a trip to the splash pad, a trip to the pool, martial arts and soccer:— Celeste Yvonne (@andwhatamom) July 1, 2019
“Mom, we never do anything exciting.“
Pictured: me cleaning the backseat of my car after taking my kids to the beach pic.twitter.com/q5zCVGJuZm— The Dad (@thedad) August 20, 2018
Day 2 of summer break: I can feel the aging process occurring in my body.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) June 26, 2019
“You’re grounded. And you’re grounded. Now I’m grounded. Your dad is grounded. The whole family is grounded.”— Julie Burton (@ksujulie) June 4, 2018
Summer break, day 10.
SUMMER BREAK WEEK 1— Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 5, 2019
Kid: Can I have a popsicle for breakfast?
Me: No, absolutely not.
SUMMER BREAK WEEK 2
Kid: Can I have a popsicle for breakfast?
Me: After you eat your real breakfast.
SUMMER BREAK WEEK 3
Kid: What’s for breakfast?
Me: Popsicles.
My three year old’s bowling ball has been making its way down the lane for six days. How is your summer going.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 23, 2018
My kids’ summer bucket list:— Julie Burton (@ksujulie) June 25, 2019
Visit a museum
Go night swimming
Stare at your phone all day
Refer to your mom as Uber
Stab your sister with a pair of scissors
Am I proud of myself for letting my kids wake up, play video games, and watch YouTube for 5 hours every summer morning? No.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 6, 2019
But am I going to get out of bed and organize activities so they can have fun experiences and we can spend time quality time together as a family? Also no.
Beach vacations are awesome if you’re looking for a more scenic backdrop for your toddler’s tantrums.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) July 12, 2018
A fun thing about having teens home during summer break is that they only require 2 meals a day because they don’t wake up until lunch.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 24, 2019
I used to love the song "Endless Summer Nights" until I realized that every night is endless once you have kids.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) June 13, 2019