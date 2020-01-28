HuffPost Finds

Funny 'The Office' Valentine's Day Cards, For The Jim To Your Pam

"I love you more than Michael hates Toby." 💘

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

They’re the Jim to your Pam, the Holly to your Michael and the Sprinkles to your Angela.

If your Valentine would rather spend the evening cozied up watching reruns of “The Office”, give them a Valentine’s Day card that speaks to them on an emotional level.

Here, we’ve rounded up 15 funny “The Office” Valentine’s Day cards for that special someone you just want to Netflix and chilli with.

Take a look:

1
"You Take My Breath Away" card
Etsy / LoveFromCo
Get it on Etsy.
2
"Netflix And Chili" card
Etsy / TheStuckShop
Get it on Etsy.
3
"Stanley On Pretzel Day" card
Etsy / SaucyAvocado
Get it on Etsy.
4
"Loved Or Feared" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
Get it on Etsy.
5
"Just To Hug You" card
Etsy / chucklcards
Get it on Etsy.
6
"It Is Valentines Day" card
Etsy / TheStuckShop
Get it on Etsy.
7
"Convenient Night" card
Etsy / LoveFromCo
Get it on Etsy.
8
"Right Choice" card
Etsy / FingerLakesPaperie
Get it on Etsy.
9
"Jim To My Pam" card
Etsy / OrsumArt
Get it on Etsy.
10
Fact card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
Get it on Etsy.
11
"All You Need" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
Get it on Etsy.
12
"More Than Michael Hates Toby" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
Get it on Etsy.
13
Prison Mike card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
Get it on Etsy.
14
"Did I Stutter" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
Get it on Etsy.
15
"Pam To My Jim" card
Etsy / TheCardArchitect
Get it on Etsy.
shoppableSexshoppinghome hacksValentine's Day