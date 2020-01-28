HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
They’re the Jim to your Pam, the Holly to your Michael and the Sprinkles to your Angela.
If your Valentine would rather spend the evening cozied up watching reruns of “The Office”, give them a Valentine’s Day card that speaks to them on an emotional level.
Here, we’ve rounded up 15 funny “The Office” Valentine’s Day cards for that special someone you just want to Netflix and chilli with.
Take a look:
1
"You Take My Breath Away" card
Etsy / LoveFromCo
2
"Netflix And Chili" card
Etsy / TheStuckShop
3
"Stanley On Pretzel Day" card
Etsy / SaucyAvocado
4
"Loved Or Feared" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
5
"Just To Hug You" card
Etsy / chucklcards
6
"It Is Valentines Day" card
Etsy / TheStuckShop
7
"Convenient Night" card
Etsy / LoveFromCo
8
"Right Choice" card
Etsy / FingerLakesPaperie
9
"Jim To My Pam" card
Etsy / OrsumArt
10
Fact card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
11
"All You Need" card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
12
"More Than Michael Hates Toby" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
13
Prison Mike card
Etsy / YeaOhGreetings
14
"Did I Stutter" card
Etsy / CardinalCreativeCo
15
"Pam To My Jim" card
Etsy / TheCardArchitect