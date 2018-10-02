Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Relationships

26 Comically Accurate Tweets That Show What Marriage Is Really Like

"It’s important not to keep score in a marriage. It isn’t healthy and also I would be CRUSHING it."
By Kelsey Borresen
10/02/2018 09:00am ET

Take your starry-eyed notions about marriage and toss them right out the window.

Seasoned husbands and wives know that married life is less about rose petals and romance and more about Target runs and thermostat wars. Sure, it may not sound sexy, but if you’re doing it with the right person, it can actually be pretty great ― most of the time, anyway.

Below, we’ve compiled 26 relatable tweets that get funnier the longer you’ve been married.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
