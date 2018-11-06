21 Funny Tweets About Acne That Are Way Too Relatable

Dealing with acne is not easy.
The skin condition, which we often associate with our awkward teenage years (thanks, hormones), can manifest in a number of ways. Sometimes, it’s a few small pimples that disappear in a couple of days. Other times, it’s deep, painful cysts that seem to last forever, despite efforts to calm them down.
Acne can appear anywhere on the body and can affect individuals of all ages, making it all the more frustrating. On top of all that, it can also affect someone’s mental health and self-esteem; some researchers in the United Kingdom linked acne with depression earlier this year.
For anyone struggling with acne, there’s one thing you need to know: You are definitely not alone. Beauty advertisements and edited photos on social media may lead you to believe that acne and breakouts aren’t a part of life for most people. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, however, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million people each year.
Among those 50 million people are plenty of Twitter users who lament their breakouts, using humor to get through it all. If you’re someone who has dealt with acne at any point in your life, their tweets will be all too real:
Did I break out bc I wore makeup or because I used a new makeup remover or because I’m gonna be on my period in a week or bc I’ve been eating or bc I’m sad or bc I’m stressed ? Which is it— chunky sigh (@mikiwimango) October 24, 2018
*Lives off of chocolate for the past 2 weeks.*— aka kbds (@kaybds) November 5, 2018
*Skin starts breaking out*
Me: pic.twitter.com/ygfiIAdvIu
Special shout out to the 4 pimples on my face. One would've been easy. Two? Child's play. Three? A laugh. But four?? Four: a true disaster.— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) September 22, 2017
don’t ya love it when ur super stressed and ur body is like LOL heres ur period and a few pimples to deal with as well ur welcome— shaaanxo 🐼 (@xoShaaan) August 30, 2017
I don’t need cystic acne to give me a heads up every time my period is coming. It’s been 16 years, I know when it’s coming.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 11, 2018
me trying to get rid of my pimples w/ expensive products that don't work when I should just eat better and exercise and stop drinking daily pic.twitter.com/z1pJeXxATp— Arden Rose (@ardenrose) September 14, 2017
Shout out to all the people I could’ve been friends with but my insecurity about my acne made me physically unable to stay in a conversation— Courtney Miller (@Co_Mill) August 25, 2018
I am 23 years old but my skin breaks out like I’m 13, so pic.twitter.com/n6OCQ1hNN3— Meghan Collie (@MeghanCollie) July 5, 2018
Who invented pimples? We gotta talk— samantha alaimo (@samantha_alaimo) November 1, 2018
The day I know I’m a grown up is the day I don’t have bleach stains from my acne medication on my towels.— Gideon Glick (@gidglick) September 17, 2018
Every time I fly somewhere I get off the plane and have 10 new zits. Thanks airplane germ air for ruining my face. 👍🏻— Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) August 11, 2016
Cystic acne is seriously the worst kind of acne. Like, if you’re going to be so big and stupid, at least let me have the pleasure of popping you.— Jessica Ballinger 💜 (@BallingerMom) September 16, 2018
me: why do I have pimples omg wtf God hates meeee— spooky schnitzel eva gutowski (@lifeaseva) September 27, 2018
also me: *doesn't wash pillow weekly willingly dehydrates self daily doesn't have a skincare routine eats like shit*
me: thank God for clear ski-— NATHAN TRISKA (@NathanTriska) October 6, 2017
my skin: lol give it a rest buddy here’s 3 more pimples
can we find a better word for zits and pimples then zit and pimple— Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) July 25, 2018
like it already is bad enough. how about peepy or something
something cute that doesn’t sound like pizza face
Thanks
my skin: i'm dry as fuck— anna, but crying through 50,000 words (@annabroges) April 12, 2018
me: sorry have some moisture!
skin: thanks! here's some zits
me: fuck here's something for that
skin: thanks! i'm dry as fuck
me: shit, have some moisture???
skin: thanks! here's some zits
me: fuuuck okay how about—
skin: dry!!
me: here's —
skin: ZITS!!!!
To be fair, the skin in between my pimples is -G L O W I N G-— Devin Lytle (@devdevnumnums) August 7, 2018
Dear Skin God,— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 31, 2015
The chin zits. Are they really still necessary? Just curious.
Sincerely,
Alyssa
Ok skin I get it, u fucking hate me— Bradlee (@OfficialBradlee) October 7, 2017
now stop putting pimples all over me
ive had enough
My skin is sensitive, I could just look at a strange lotion and it would break out.— Katherine Klingseis (@Katkling) July 7, 2018
My hormonal breakouts popping up every month unwelcome, just when I think I got my skin on lock pic.twitter.com/LZt4XMbE9O— Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 8, 2018