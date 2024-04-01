26 Spot-On Tweets About April Fool's Day With Kids

In parenting, you’ll frequently find yourself faced with situations in which your first thought is, “You’ve got to be kidding me.” Luckily, on one day each year, there is indeed a real chance that your kids are trying to pull one over on you: April 1st.

Of course, parents sometimes want to get in on the fun as well. After all, what better way to create lasting family memories than with a dose of deceit?

Here, some of the funniest parents on X (formerly Twitter) comment on some of the ways their families have marked April Fool’s Day.

How much setup do you do for April Fool’s jokes? My kids have believed we were going to Disney World for spring break since Christmas lol. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 1, 2024

The kids are busy planning an elaborate April fool’s day joke. The trouble is, that so far they seem to think it just involves throwing toys at me and shouting April fools! — Sam (@blueyebutterfly) April 1, 2024

I peaked with April Fool's the year I turned the WiFi off and told the kids there was an international WiFi shortage and I've never achieved the same pinnacle since. — Andrea (@dontmswithme) April 1, 2024

This year, as Easter and April Fool’s day are the same weekend, I've decided to combine the festivities .. I’m sending out all the kids in the neighborhood to look for eggs I haven’t hidden ... !! — Mufasa007 (@Mufasa0062) March 30, 2024

Happy April Fool's! My kids didn't come up with any good "gotchas" this year. Their best trick is still this one from 2 years ago when they sabotaged my mouse and I was annoyed that it wasn't working.😂 pic.twitter.com/YUgO30OXFh — Mandy (@techstartupmama) April 1, 2024

April Fool’s Day but it’s just me telling myself that the kids will have less screen time today — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) April 1, 2022

There will never be a better April Fool's than in 2020 when the kids, then 8 & 10, promised sincerely not to prank me bc pranks scare me, then snuck into my bedroom in the morning to leave a post it at my eye level reading "prepare for pranks"



Reader



They did not prank me once — Fort Gayne Crime Erin 👽🌈🖤 (@CriminalUnionFW) April 1, 2023

Combining Easter and April Fool’s to be more efficient.



Giving kids chocolate bunnies, but the inside of the bunny is made of brussel sprouts. — Hibernating Canadian🇺🇦 (@sportsjunkie007) March 31, 2024

A good April Fool’s Day prank is to tell kids that the candy they’re eating was actually brought in by a large magical bunny who broke into their home while they slept. — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) April 1, 2018

It's April Fool's Day, which means that my kids will sniff the Oreos to see if they smell "minty" because I played the toothpaste prank on them 1 time and I've lost all their trust. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) April 1, 2023

My 11 yo nephew texts my sister, “I’m sick. Pick me up?” She works from home. Took a break and went to get him. He walks into the school office smiling, uncertainly. “It was an April Fool’s joke?” She laughed, signed him out, said he gets to make that joke ~once. Kids are great. — Meg Conley🕸 (@_megconley) April 1, 2022

10: I forgot to tell you something yesterday



Me: What?



10: The principal wants to meet you today about something I did. It’s pretty bad. I’m sorry



Me: *Cheated? Punched someone? HE’S GETTING EXPELLED! His life is ruined!*



10: Psych! April Fool!



7: Her eye’s twitching. RUN! — kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) April 1, 2021

It's 2021 and I finally have my shit together. All of it. My house is spotless. Kids well behaved....and I hope you have a wonderful April Fool's Day because I'm still a fucking hot mess. Got ya. — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) April 1, 2021

My kids hid the espresso maker for April Fool’s and I CAN NOT HANDLE — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 1, 2020

My kid had a sleepover last night. Today is April Fool’s. I am regretting some life choices this morning. — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy (@SarcasmStardust) April 1, 2021

Welp, no presents under my April Fool’s Day tree again. This day is a joke. — McDad (@mcdadstuff) April 1, 2022

My 6 yr old is outraged that they have to go to school when there’s a holiday tomorrow.



(April Fool’s Day) — redyellowgreendance 💃🏻 (@RYGdance) March 31, 2022

Celebrate April fool’s day by saying in the school group chat “don’t forget, science project is due Monday” — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) April 1, 2023

Someone taught my 4 year old about April Fool’s Day and his idea of a trick was to dump a bowl of cornflakes on the floor and laugh at me — threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) April 1, 2021

Well, well, if it isn't the April Fool?



- How my kids look at me EVERY morning. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) April 1, 2019

7yo: Hey Mama, bad news. We're out of coffee!



Mama:



7yo: APRIL FOOL'S!!



We gave her away to a nice family at church, and wish her all the best.#AprilFool #momlife #parenting #dadlife — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) April 1, 2018

Told my daughter it’s against the law to play April Fool’s Day pranks on parents so everyone back me up on this — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) April 1, 2023

The best part about April Fool’s falling during spring break is that my kids have no idea what day it is.



*maniacal laughter* — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) April 1, 2019

Our 6 y/o has been very excited about April Fool’s Day. She has been urgently reassuring her mother and I that we will definitely not get pranked, that there’s no way she would put our keys in jello, and also did we have any jello. — Adam 🎸 (@YSylon) April 1, 2024

Babies hate hot sauce and other lessons I learned on April Fool’s Day. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 2, 2021