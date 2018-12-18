19 Funny Tweets From Parents About The Annual Hell Of Christmas Cards

As kids grow up, many parents like to update their relatives and friends about their family in the form of picture-perfect Christmas cards.
The glossy images are no doubt a fun way to keep up with people, but it’s a running joke among caretakers that getting kids to pose for such pics can be a nightmare. And ultimately, the photos that get chosen for holiday cards are the results of a rare moment in an otherwise chaotic day.
It’s the funny parents of Twitter who understand this ― and the many other holiday card struggles ― best.
Here are 19 funny tweets from parents about Christmas cards.