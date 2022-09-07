28 Tweets About The Weird Games That Couples Play

Couples who have been together a while often find themselves competing over the most ridiculous things: Who’s more exhausted? Who can ignore the overflowing trash can longer? Who can win the tug of war over the covers?
Here, HuffPost has gathered 28 relatable tweets about the strange, frustrating and sometimes entertaining games that couples play together:
Marriage is about finding that one special person to play “who’s going to empty the bathroom trashcan” chicken with for the rest of your lives.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) June 9, 2020
Our new favorite game in our marriage is where we both lie in bed as still as possible in hopes that the other person will finally give in and take the puppy out to pee.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 27, 2021
It’s like a game of Marco Polo except it’s my husband shouting “WHERE?!” and I’m shouting “IT’S RIGHT THERE!”— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 12, 2021
My wife and I like to play games in the bedroom like "Guess which muscle is cramping up right now?"— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 19, 2021
my husband & i like to play a game where we see who can get the very last bit of toothpaste— braedyn boehm 🌻 (@braedyn_boehm) September 3, 2022
My husband and I are at the age where the only games we play are “go fish” with the contents of our nightstands.— Darla (@ddsmidt) April 27, 2022
My husband and I are playing a team sport where one game lasts 18 years. The rules are unclear and instead of Gatorade we drink wine.— ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) October 18, 2016
My wife and I are playing this game where we take turns acting petty and irrational.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) August 2, 2019
The game is yet unnamed but my working title is “Because Of You” and her working title is “No Because of YOU”
my family is playing that game of "who's gonna break down and do the laundry" for 3 months now, I'm wearing twigs, the fur of a possum I skinned, and a ladies home journal as underwear, I'm in it to win it yo— Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) May 14, 2020
My husband has been playing a fun game where he doesn’t wash any silverware. I’m eating eggs with a spatula and while I’m foggy on the game rules, I’m pretty sure the winner goes to jail.— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) March 23, 2020
my husband and I love to play “who can pile the most into the trash can without taking it out” and I can assure there are no winners here, just cursing, garbage covered losers— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) March 4, 2021
My husband loves to play this game where he'll set an alarm for super early and then ignore it when it goes off and go right back to sleep while I'm stuck wide awake because he woke me up.— Alyssa Sharma (@lyssbrooke273) July 22, 2022
You maintain a silent competition to see who the dog loves more. #MarriedPeopleIssues— JudgeYouHarshly (He/Him/His) 💉💉💉💉😷🇺🇦🌻 (@JudgeYouHarshly) July 30, 2015
A can of mixed nuts is just a competition between my wife and I over who can eat all of the cashews first.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) November 1, 2020
My wife puts groceries on the conveyor belt like there may be an award for most organized.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 30, 2020
Straight people, I want you to know that when my husband and I go to weddings we play a game where we try to count how many straight men missed at least one belt loop and it’s always at least 4.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) August 1, 2022
It looks like a game of Duck Hunt but it's just my wife shooting down my weekend plans.— long (@a_simpl_man) April 16, 2022
Me: I’m the most tired.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 11, 2019
Husband: I’m the most tired.
Me: I’m the most most tired.
Them: It’s not a competition.
Married people: Oh, but it is.
My boyfriend and I play this game where we wash our sheets and then we both pretend we’ve forgotten about it because we each don’t want to be the one to put them back on— Mina (@mina_kess) March 6, 2022
My wife and I just got his and hers sinks. But now there is a silent competition happening of who can keep their sink the cleanest— Alistair Brammer (@alistairbrammer) June 19, 2021
My husband and I love to play this sweet game we call the duvet tug-of-war. If I win, he ends up on the couch... and if he wins, he also ends up on the couch.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) March 18, 2020
Marriage is basically a competition to demonstrate that you're more tired than your spouse.— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) February 27, 2020
My wife and I have this game we like to play, where she picks things up to use them, and puts them down in a totally random place, and I get to go find them.— spookyou(perpetual existential crisis) (@spookyouvideos) August 8, 2022
After nearly 8 years of marriage, I can say this is the glue that binds us together.
My wife and I play this fun game during quarantine, it's called "Why Are You Doing It That Way?" and there are no winners— Eric Spiegelman (@ericspiegelman) April 4, 2020
My wife and I are playing this game where whoever can ignore the kids’ annoying as fuck behavior longer wins.— Your Favorite Gay Mom🌈 (@lezzimomof2) November 29, 2020
I like this game we play every day where when my wife gets up to go to work, she sets out some kind of protein from the freezer and I decide on the fly what kind of dinner to make with it. It’s like Chopped but without all the extra pressure and no ice cream machine— habitual line-stepper (@alaskastardust) June 2, 2022
My morning routine always includes a game of hide and seek with my wife.— Forward March (@RunOldMan) April 29, 2021
My wife and I like to play this game where we leave the last remnants of coffee on the stove on low and pretend we’ll drink it at some point when we already know it’s sink coffee now pic.twitter.com/ib3quX8EVk— Joel Klettke (@JoelKlettke) April 30, 2022