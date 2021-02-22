20 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up What It's Like To Do Taxes Each Year

Though you probably won’t go to jail for making a mistake on your taxes, filing is one of those tasks that’s equal parts confusing and stressful. Most of us weren’t taught how to file taxes in school, and yet we’re all supposed to know how more than 2,600 pages of tax code apply to our personal financial situation (or hire someone who does).
It only adds insult to injury if you finish your tax return to find that you actually owe the Internal Revenue Service more money.
So if you’re procrastinating on getting your taxes done this year, here are some hilarious tweets about tax season to make you laugh in the meantime.
