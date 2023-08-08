Just 32 Purr-Fect Tweets To Celebrate International Cat Day

Bust out your finest cardboard box and let your faucet run, because today is a very important day.
In case you didn’t get the day off of work for International Cat Day — a holiday celebrated every year on Aug. 8 with the aim of inspspsps-ing people to take some time to play with their feline friends — we got a little something that’ll make your day feel a bit more paws-itive.
We scoured X, formerly Twitter, to find 32 funny tweets from 2023 about cats that are sure to make you want to pal around with your little potato.
Advertisement
So go ahead and scroll down meow — unless you have a cat.
If you do, feed them first. We don’t need anyone to have a hissy-fit on their special day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement