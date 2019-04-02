19 Tweets That Prove Kids Should Be In Charge Of Naming Everything

Everyone knows kids say the darndest things and that includes the funny names and phrases they come up with to describe the world around them.

The comedic parents of Twitter have shared the hilarious everyday things their kids have renamed, from ice cubes to cereal brands. It’s safe to say we will be calling coat pockets “snack holes” from this point on.

Check out the hilarious errors (and spot-on descriptions) below.

Little kids may wake up too early but at least my five-year-old daughter calls the airport the airplane store. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 7, 2014

5-Year-Old: HEY! WHERE ARE MY MATTRESS CURTAINS!?



Me: Um... your sheets? I’m washing them. — Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) September 4, 2018

2yo referred to her coat pockets as "snack holes" and this is what I shall forever call them — Rebecca Caprara (@RebeccaCaprara) February 23, 2018

Watched Great Pumpkin special with my son yesterday and he LOST HIS F**KING MIND FOR SNOOPY.

He calls him "SNOOFY."

NO ONE CORRECT HIM EVER — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 30, 2017

I'm not saying that my daughter is overly dramatic.

I'm just reminding you that she calls tears "wet drops of sad." — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) March 29, 2016

My kid just called Fruit Loops "Pride Cheerios" and I've never been happier in my life that this little dude calls me mom. — OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) September 5, 2018

My daughter calls people who are reading "book lookers" and for some reason I love it so much more than "readers." — Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) December 31, 2017

My 4-year-old just called the garbage disposal switch a “gobble button” and that is what I will henceforth be calling it. — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 22, 2018

My daughter still calls sneezing "bless yous" and I will destroy anyone that ruins this for me. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) March 1, 2017

My son calls squirrels "kangaroos" and I have no intention of correcting him.#Dadlife #Parenting — TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) October 25, 2018

My 4-year-old called ice cubes "water bricks," and now I'll never call them anything else. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 26, 2018

My daughter doesn’t know the word “braces” so she calls them “tiny jails for your teeth.” — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 12, 2018

my son just called a coffin a “skeleton burrito” and somehow I’m the one on twitter — Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) February 7, 2019

My daughter still calls it “Madness Square Garden” and honestly should be in charge of naming all places where people gather. — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) July 1, 2018

"I have cow-like reflexes."



My 9 year old either made an error in phrasing and meant to say cat or he is extremely self-aware. — Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) October 31, 2013

My 2-year-old called the vehicle for sick people a "wee woo truck" and now I don't even remember what the right name is anymore. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 17, 2017

My 3-year-old calls bubble gum "gubble bum" and I say a little prayer every day that no one ever corrects her. — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 4, 2017

My 4 year old calls Doritos burritos, and it's the cutest thing he does that also makes me question whether I'm his father. — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) January 5, 2014