Tweets About Kids At Swimming Pools That Are All Too Real

"My summer plans include rating 17 million pool handstands 'on a scale of 1-10' even though they are all pretty much 4s".
Swim season has officially arrived. That means lounging poolside with a book in one hand and a cool drink in the other — oh, wait, you have kids?

You’ll need to slather chalky child-safe sunscreen onto wriggling bodies, adjust goggle straps with your prune-like fingers, holler “Don’t run!” every three minutes and contend with the fact that you are basically marinating in children’s pee once in the pool.

Sound like fun? Put it to the comedic parents of X (formerly Twitter) to sum up the experience in 280 characters or less.

