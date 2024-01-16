ParentingKidstweet

29 Too-True Tweets About Getting Kids Dressed In The Winter

"Yes, I know it’s cold but my kid won’t wear a coat. I am picking my battles. —a parenting memoir"
Temperatures are dropping below freezing across the country, with winter storms blanketing towns in white. And parents know what that means: sullen teens eschewing overpriced outerwear for grubby hoodies with holes worn into the sleeves, kindergarteners losing mitten number 915 and preschoolers needing to pee just as soon as soon as you’ve fastened their boots over the legs of their snow pants.

Here, some of the funniest parents on X (formerly Twitter) chronicle the ups and downs of braving the cold outdoors with kids.

