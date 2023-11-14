Parentingparent

29 Too-Real Tweets About Mealtime With Kids

"Ahhh dinnertime, the only time of the day the kids aren’t hungry."
By 

Parenting reporter

The benefits of sitting down for a meal every day as a family are widely-touted, which may be why parents keep attempting this feat in spite of the way kids react to it.

If you enjoy scowls, whining and incessant criticism of your cooking, family meals may be right for you. Below, 29 tweets from parents who can relate.

