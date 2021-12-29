U.S. News

16 Very Relatable Tweets About New Year's Eve In 2021

“Hear me out what if instead of kissing someone at midnight on new years we just all collectively scream.”
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Three! Two! Womp womp …

Due to a combination of the delta and omicron variants getting everyone sick, it seems like New Year’s Eve 2021 is going to feel a lot like News Year’s Eve 2020, which shouldn’t be too hard to remember because in pandemic time that was about a month ago, right?

Before you wallow in too much self pity by sipping straight from a bottle of Martini and Rossi alone on your couch and watching freakin’ Pete Davidson live it up in Pete Davidson’s Miami with Miley Cyrus on a night where you should be living it up, keep in mind you are not alone. We’re all mourning the loss of a holiday where we should be out, drinking, kissing, and wearing our sparkliest clothing. If you don’t believe us, just read these very funny tweets about how much of a bummer New Year’s Eve is going to be this year.

At least the suckiness is universal.

