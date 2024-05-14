Parents Anticipate The Joys Summer Break In 33 Spot-On Tweets

The countdown to the end of the school year has begun: Teachers and students can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.
Parents, meanwhile, are gathering their bearings for the long road ahead. They are stockpiling snacks, fireworks and alcoholic beverages — not necessarily in that order.
Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) describe how they are gearing up for the looming summer vacation.
Pretty sure I'm looking forward to a summer vacation away from math homework even more than my kids— The Dad (@thedad) May 28, 2018
Like a prisoner on death row eating their last meal, but it's me devouring snacks alone during the last day of school before summer break.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 8, 2016
Warning: Summer break is now dangerously close. Start conserving your patience and sanity now.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) April 17, 2017
Friend: What are you doing for summer break?— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) June 27, 2018
Me: Surviving.
7-year-old: Is it summer break yet?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 29, 2020
Me: No.
7: But you'll tell us when it is, right? So we don't do school work the whole time.
I learned a new threat.
I love when people ask me if i’m excited for summer vacation as if I don’t still have to wake my kids, give them breakfast, pack their lunches, drive them to camp, pick them up, feed them dinner.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) May 27, 2022
The music teacher gave the 3rd graders recorders for 4th grade a week before school ended. As I approached the school for pickup that day, the cacophony of 60 children shrilly blowing those evil woodwinds filling the air, the only song I could hear in my mind was “Cruel Summer.”— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 16, 2022
My 6yo searching frantically for his backpack while wearing his back pack is a whole "is it summer break yet?" mood.— My Life Is The Pitts Family (@LifePitts) May 30, 2023
If by hot mom summer you mean hormonal, overwhelmed and tired then yes, I’m in for one hell of a hot mom summer.— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) June 15, 2023
School is almost out for summer and I’m in that sweet spot where I am still optimistic that summer bowling is going to be a fun bonding experience for all of us.— The Baby Lady (@thebabylady7) May 16, 2019
Can’t wait to throw my kids in camp I mean have them enjoy summer activities.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) June 19, 2023
Last day of school year: oh I’m so excited and proud of you guys!!!— Sweet Momifluous (@sweetmomissa) May 6, 2021
First day of summer break: kill. me. now.
The start of summer means a lot of things, but in our house it’s 💯 the start of “you went in the pool so that counts as a bath” season.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) May 29, 2022
Me: I'm okay with the kids having a later summer bedtime.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) May 29, 2020
Husband: Yeah, maybe they'll sleep later!
Me:
H:
Us: *hysterical laughter*
Me: Where do you guys want to go this summer?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 2, 2018
9yo: Chicago
6yo: Disneyland
3yo: Taco Land
With summer break looming, Im just so excited about having to figure out a whole other meal per day that the kids won’t eat.— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) May 4, 2019
Me: We are well stocked with food for the next four weeks of your summer break— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 28, 2021
What my kids heard: Let’s eat every hour like it’s a cruise buffet
My kid didn’t know kindergarten ends next month. Summer vacation is a new concept to her. I asked what she wants to do when school’s out.— Brendan Kennealy, Father of Three (@BicycleIdiot) May 9, 2024
“Water park in the morning. Culver’s for lunch. Then a short nap for energy. Then we’ll climb trees and eat pizza and ride bikes.”
Happy first day of summer vacation, please enjoy discovering that we don’t pay teachers nearly enough.— Courtney Ellis 🎈 (@courtneyellis) June 2, 2023
I’m going to change the Wi-Fi password as soon as I hear someone complain they’re bored this summer— Ugly Taco Biscuits (@bgschnikelfritz) May 30, 2023
Summer “break” should mean the kids stay at school for 3 entire months while parents get a break, not the other way around— The Dad (@thedad) June 19, 2019
I’ve now concluded it’s called, “summer break” instead of “summer vacation, child induced, nervous breakdown.”— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) June 2, 2019
Sure summer is chaotic with kids home all day and constant disasters popping up around the house, but there’s also suffocating humidity, searing heat and unquenchable thirst.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) June 8, 2019
Other moms: I hate summer break— Sweet Momifluous (@sweetmomissa) July 11, 2022
Me: I love summer break - I have no laundry to do since my kids never change their clothes
My wife: How does a summer road trip with the kids sound?— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) June 3, 2022
Me: Sounds like we had a good run.
Summer break, because my kids weren't lazy and entitled enough already.— The Baby Lady (@thebabylady7) July 1, 2017
My kid was pissed after calculating— Karen (@AntsyButterfly) March 11, 2021
that he goes to school for 10 months
a year and on summer break for
only two.
I was equally disappointed,
but also impressed with his math skills.
Me: Ahhh, the sounds of summer.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 26, 2020
My kids: *opening and closing the doors 1,000 times*
That’s cool you’ve planned your kid’s entire summer break with fun enriching activities.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) April 26, 2018
I bought some sidewalk chalk for mine and some bubbles. We might get crazy and use the hose.
Me: 5 starts kindergarten this year and this summer is all about fun and play and adventures!— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) August 2, 2021
Karate, sending home curriculum that includes learning how to count to 20 in Korean: bitch you thought
Me: What did you do at school today?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2022
12-year-old: Daydreamed about summer break.
Me: What did your teachers want you to do?
12: They were daydreaming about summer, too.
I know a mom didn’t invent the phrase “the lazy days of summer.”— SpacedMom (@copymama) July 12, 2019
Only 85 days until this upcoming summer break is over and kids finally go back to school.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 15, 2015
