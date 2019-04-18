17 Tweets From Parents Whose Kids Made Them Feel Old

If anyone can make parents feel older than they are, it’s their kids.
The funny moms and dads of Twitter have documented the many ways their kids have aged them and the many things their children will never truly understand about life a decade or more ago. Blockbuster video stores, VHS tapes, floppy disks ― they all make an appearance.
Check out the funny tweets below.
Watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with my kid and Mickey just called a record player an ancient machine. From now on I’m going to tweet in hieroglyphics.— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) March 10, 2018
My kid just referred to the newspaper as “the floppy iPad”.— The Dad (@thedad) July 27, 2018
Me: What's the suite number on that address?— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) August 18, 2015
8: It just says "Hashtag 301."
Me: Before hashtags were born, those were called number signs.
Me: Is your friend coming or what?— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 1, 2018
16yo son: I don't know. He's not answering his texts.
Me: Why don't you call him?
Son: I don't know what that is.
I asked my 5 yr old if she wanted to tape a TV show. She looked confused, then went to a drawer and brought me Scotch tape.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) February 2, 2014
I'm obsolete.
8yo: Who’s singing this song?— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) January 21, 2019
Me: Britney Spears.
8yo: Oh, ok. Is she still alive?
Me: *Ages like the guy in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Turns to dust. Blows away in the wind*
My husband & I were talking about the old days of going to Blockbuster & then my son asked, “What’s a Blockbuster?” & I was sad he’ll never know the pain of waiting for someone to return the movie you want to watch.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 26, 2018
son: mom how old are u— Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) January 29, 2019
wife: 39
son: wow, people used to die by that age back in the day, right
me: can I turn his room into a pool hall
"You kids don't know how good you have it with iPhones- in my day we had to call collect from a pay phone and-"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) April 9, 2017
Kids: "What's a pay phone?"
Husband found VHS copy Blade Runner. Told teen "tracking" means it's looking for a better picture. She looked at tv & asked Did it find one?— Mary (@AnniemuMary) October 12, 2017
Husband: Have u seen the cassette that goes in this case?— Cathryn (@AngryRaccoon2) August 15, 2015
11: What's a cassette?
H: *hangs head*
Me: *hangs head*
The senior thesis I spent 5 months writing is on a floppy disk that my my 6-year-old is currently using as a coaster.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) May 8, 2018
I can’t believe she finally remembered to use a coaster!!!
Me: This movie was out when I was young. See that kid actor? They’re an adult now.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) January 18, 2019
10: Uh, obviously. This movie is from back in the nineteen-hundreds.
Me: (feels so old that I decay into a skeleton and crumble into dust)
Today my husband turns 40. Our 4yo asked how old daddy is today & when we told him he said holy cow does he know God?— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) April 4, 2013
After explaining the concept of "rewinding the tape in the VCR," to my kids, I feel as though the sex talk is going to be a breeze.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) January 8, 2015
Kids see me dancing and singing along to Green Day while cooking.— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) June 15, 2014
Kid 1: How does she know this song?
Kid 2: Because she's old.
I just lost an hour of my life explaining to my daughter why phones used to have cords. If I have to explain VCR's, I might lose a 2nd hour.— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) August 2, 2016