Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Parenting

31 Funny Tweets About Santa, From Parents Keeping Up The Charade

It takes work to keep the magic alive.
By Caroline Bologna
12/03/2018 05:45am ET

Parenthood comes with many different responsibilities, but one of the most challenging and hilarious is definitely the Santa Claus charade.

Parents have a complicated relationship with the jolly old man in red. After all, saying he exists is a lie, and lying is wrong. But so is ruining the joy of Christmas ...

It takes work to keep the magic of Santa Claus alive, which inevitably leads to a lot of funny moments (and a lot of funny tweets). Here are 31 tweets from parents about keeping up the Santa charade. Enjoy!

MORE:
Parenting ChristmasSanta Claus