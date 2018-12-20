35 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About Their Kids' Stuffed Animals

Popular toys come and go, but one that remains an enduring classic is, of course, the stuffed animal. Much like the children of days past, kids in 2018 still love to cuddle, play with and generally lug around soft teddy bears or monkeys or whatever their animal of choice might be.

In a way, the sheer quantity of stuffed animals some kids collect makes parenting feel like living in a plush factory. And then there are the many little ones who have a special favorite “lovey” or “comfort object” that would be nightmarish to misplace.

With all the pressure, at least moms and dads can still laugh about it. We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets from parents about their kids’ stuffed animals. Enjoy!

When you’re a parent, living on the edge just means not having a backup of your child’s favorite stuffed animal. — OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) October 14, 2018

I'm sorry my sons were late to school. They insisted on celebrating their stuffed animal's birthday. Again. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 2, 2017

I made her leave her stuffed animal in the van.



She gave up on life.



She may never move again. pic.twitter.com/APU02W9voh — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) May 26, 2016

3yo: Bing Bomb! Bing Bomb!



Me *running after her in the airport*: she means her stuffed animal Bing Bong! She means her stuff... — ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) May 9, 2017

"I can't sleep, I'm afraid of monsters!" My 4yo whispers, hugging a stuffed monkey w/ one eye, a missing arm & a massive hole in its throat. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 6, 2016

Just rescued a puppy from a neighbor's roof. I'm not going to let the fact that it was my kid's stuffed animal affect how heroic I feel. — HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) October 5, 2016

My son lost his lovey on the subway to Grand Central today. The thing is old and ratty and gross, so good riddance! Except he just declared that without it he'll "never sleep again!" so I'll be devoting the rest of my life to searching Manhattan. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 16, 2018

Me: Who messed up the curtains?



4-year-old: Brown Doggy.



Me: Brown Doggy is a stuffed animal.



4: Yeah. He’s really strong. — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) July 13, 2018

Sorry we're late. It's "bring your favorite stuffed animal to school" day and my son could only narrow it down to 307. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 7, 2017

You know you're truly a parent when you are required to show the pictures in the book you are reading to the stuffed animals in the room. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) November 7, 2018

We are playing every board game the kid's toy elephant wants to play.



Nice to know I'm also a stuffed animal's bitch. — Abhorrent Housewife (@abhorrent_wife) June 4, 2013

My 7yo just gave me a Christmas list...for his stuffed animal...in case you wanted to know what parenting is like — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 9, 2016

The most devastating natural disasters:



4) Floods



3) Hurricanes



2) Earthquakes



1) A toddler losing their favorite stuffed animal — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) December 5, 2016

Hello, my 5y/o drew a picture of his stuffed animal. That's the product tag. I asked. pic.twitter.com/DS2XB5Fsc1 — maura quint (@behindyourback) May 12, 2017

My kid lost his lovey so my wife swapped in a duplicate to take its place & now I'm terrified she has a clone of me somewhere JUST IN CASE. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) November 3, 2015

5 year old: "Sorry, only 3 people can play this board game."



"Yes...you, me & mommy."



"No - me, mommy & Yo-yo."



Yo-yo's a stuffed animal. — Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) April 10, 2016

7yo: EW MY LOVEY SMELLS LIKE PEE



Me: ....is it...?



7: YEAH CUZ I GOTTED PEE ON IT



Me: There it is — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 25, 2016

[going out the door]



Me: Hurry up. We're late.



4-year-old: Wait. This is important.



*kisses 16 stuffed animals* — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) October 9, 2018

Took me 5 seconds to forget the name my kid just gave his stuffed animal.



Which is impressive because he told it to me like 7 or 18 times. — Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) April 6, 2017

*Tiptoes up behind a burglar robbing our house and sneaks 10 of my kids’ stuffed animals into his bag* — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 9, 2018

You know you're a parent when you wipe your sweaty forehead with a stuffed animal. — HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) July 28, 2016

Finally got a stuffed kitten out of this claw machine for my kid. Only cost me $1,200. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) April 4, 2018

My 1-year-old threw herself on the ground and won’t budge.



She can’t carry 25 stuffed animals at once.



Her love is bigger than her arms. — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) June 21, 2017

7yo: Daddy, I can't find my stuffed animal

Me: Here it is

7yo: How did you find it?

Me: I looked

7yo: — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 16, 2017

Celebrating a stuffed animal's birthday is not how 22-year-old me envisioned 42-year-old me would be spending his time. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) May 24, 2017

Looking forward to celebrating my 4 year old's stuffed animal's 800th birthday tomorrow. — Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) February 12, 2016

My kid is on his new stuffed animal's 9th name change. He forfeited his right to be mad at me for getting it wrong after the 2nd. — HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) September 11, 2016

I'm glad we own 10,000 stuffed animals so my toddler can fall asleep cuddling with a jar of peanuts. pic.twitter.com/mIJKNg2DEp — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) May 21, 2017

I've found that when you're in a pinch a kid's stuffed animal makes a great dust rag. — Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) April 26, 2014

6yo: [distraught] My lovey is COVERED in cereal dust



Me: Why's that?



6: Because I dumped cereal on him



M: *considers 9am glass of wine* — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 7, 2015

I can't afford a $50 Build-A-Bear, so I tore apart my son's teddy bear and told him to put it back together. Fun! — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 1, 2017

Having your 9 year old daughter pack for a sleepover is a great idea, as long as you're fine with her taking 17 stuffed unicorns and no socks. — Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) October 6, 2018

Just invented a game called 'Stuffed Animal Toss' and the children are having so much fun because they don't recognize the new trashcan. — Seasonal Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) March 13, 2014

My 2-year-old handed me a stuffed animal and then screamed at me when I took it.



As far as I can tell, all I did wrong was everything. — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) June 17, 2016