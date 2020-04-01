27 Really Funny Tweets About Quarantining With Pets

Humans aren’t the only ones whose daily lives have been altered by the coronavirus outbreak. Pets used to being alone during the week are now adjusting to their owners being home 24/7 because of social distancing protocols.
Many cat and dog parents are soaking up the extra time with their fur babies (the cuddles are so needed right now), but reactions from pets have been, well, mixed. Some are thrilled to have the company, but others aren’t too keen on the shake-up.
Below, we’ve gathered 27 hilariously relatable tweets about quarantining with pets.
Day 7: My dogs and I switched roles and I’m the one following them around the house now.— Jules🌪 (@julcasagrande) March 24, 2020
quarantine day 15 is having a conversation with your cat about how lucky she is that she doesn’t get her period— erin gilfoy (@eringilfoy) March 29, 2020
Me, regaling the 9 cats I adopted during quarantine with the story of our family. pic.twitter.com/UKmlbEgoEM— Nick Jordan (@themaledaze) March 30, 2020
every time my dog gets up from the couch and sits away from me in a different room i am taking it VERY PERSONALLY— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) March 19, 2020
WORK AT HOME LOG - DAY 3: i share an office with a cat. he mostly sits at his desk and looks out the window. pretty sure i caught him sleeping. not sure what the lady in the next office does but she's loud. rumor has it she's 4.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 18, 2020
People keep asking me what the mood is like in New York. Is this a trick question? All I can speak to is the mood inside my apartment, which is: “Putting pajamas on the dog for fun.”— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 29, 2020
The hardest part about the quarantine is going to be when I tell to my dog they're making me go out again.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) March 21, 2020
When your dog slowly pieces together that you staying home disrupts the regular midday poker game he runs. pic.twitter.com/W2R3UHsnp1— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) March 16, 2020
“More hugs please”— feminist next door (@emrazz) March 19, 2020
- me to my pet every 1-5 minutes
Playing "my fart or yours" with the dog#QuarantineLife— henchbeaver (@henchbeaver) March 18, 2020
Little boy passing us just now on the sidewalk at 6+ foot-distance: "I'm sorry to be rude and not pet your dog but this is safer."— Emily Richmond (@EWAEmily) March 30, 2020
yesterday i gave my dog a middle part. have not read one single word of a book pic.twitter.com/4S8bsbWkVa— crissy (@crissymilazzo) March 30, 2020
I just screamed at the dog to pitch in and do more to help us through this crisis like the WW 2 generation. How’s everyone else holding up?— Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) March 24, 2020
The cat knocked over my coffee in the home office this morning and I’ve reported her to HR. In other news, HR has hired my cat.— Aunt Chelle 😷 ☕️ (@ravenswng_) March 25, 2020
My cat does not care that I am home, which is doing a lot to keep me humble in These Times— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) March 12, 2020
[quarantine]— Oops!...I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) March 19, 2020
Me: I’m sad.
My Dog: I’m happy!
Me: I can’t go to work.
My Dog: you don’t have to go to work!
Me: I’m stuck in the house all day.
My Dog: we get to be in the house all day!
Me: [sigh] hardest two weeks of my life.
My Dog: [tail wag] best two weeks of my life.
Shout out to our cat that wakes us up early everyday like there’s not a pandemic going on.— The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) March 27, 2020
My dog: WHY ARE YOU ALL STILL HOME— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 19, 2020
important questions to ask your pet if you're working from home:— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 12, 2020
- are you at work?
- are we working together?
- did you forget to wear your pants?
- are we coworkers?
- are you the employee of the month?
- are you my supervisor?
- who hired you?
I picked up dog shit yesterday all over my backyard and now my hammies are on fire.— Lezz Mom🌈 (@lezzimomof2) March 22, 2020
So yeah, I got my workout in for all of quarantine.
Fucking dog shit.
Social distancing? Tell that to my dog whose leash tangled butt sniffing with other dogs has never been such a challenge.— sophielou (@sophielou) March 21, 2020
Quarantine Day 10: My dog looks surprisingly dapper in colonial era clothing.— Christy (@CheeseDaydreams) March 24, 2020
annoying that both me and my husband are working from home today but at least every time i scream “CAT” he brings the cat to me.— Scaachi (@Scaachi) March 12, 2020
Day 5 of homeschooling:— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) March 20, 2020
Yesterday I taught my dog a sandwich tastes better by putting potato chips inside of it, and it cuts down the eating time.
Today I teach him how to buy sneaks online from Kohl's.
My cats have discovered the “cats love to play with yarn” stereotype, this quarantine hobby just entered hard mode— Noelle Stevenson ✨ SHE-RA S5 MAY 15 (@Gingerhazing) March 24, 2020
It’s a weird time when you take your dog for a walk and the thing you’re least worried about touching is dog poop.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 18, 2020
quarantine day 638263827472: laid on the floor so i could see from my dog’s perspective and then got sad because she has to look at the underside of the coffee table all day— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) March 29, 2020