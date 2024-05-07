18 Tweets About The Realities Of Signing Kids Up For Summer Camp

Just when the daycare years were coming to a close and you thought you could see a light at the end of the childcare tunnel, here comes summer camp!
More expensive per week than daycare, with shorter hours, no lunch provided, and no service on days that get too rainy or too hot. An added bonus? The fight to the death that is securing a slot via online sign-ups. Starting in February.
Naturally, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) have something to say about the whole ordeal.
I can’t wait for the school year to be over so I can spend my kids’ college tuitions on summer camp.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) May 27, 2022
just signed my kids up for summer day camps so if anyone is looking for spare organs im looking to sell a couple— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 12, 2022
on a neverENDing email chain abt summer camp. parents: it is FEBRUARY. find them a summer internship for 10 yrs from now while you're at it.— Nicole Chung | @nicolechung on Bluesky (@nicolesjchung) February 3, 2016
Can't buy happiness. But you can buy summer camp. Unable to detect difference.— Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) May 14, 2015
The fact that preschoolers still get summer off, but you cant legally ship them off to sleep-away camp for a month, is insane.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 24, 2023
Torn between, “Omg it’s almost summer break!” And “Omg.......it’s almost summer break.”— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) May 9, 2019
Me, excited because I don’t have to make school lunches for the next three months.— Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) June 10, 2023
*Summer camps have entered the chat.*
If 1 mom has 2 kids who go to different summer camps every week for 8 weeks all with different 7am registrations, how much cyanide should she add to her husband’s coffee every time he says “oh was that today?”— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) February 9, 2023
Behind The Music: “Cruel Summer” was actually written by a parent whose kid couldn’t get into a full-day camp.— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 3, 2017
Ah summertime...the sound of parents begging summer camps to take their kids a week after school has ended.— ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) June 18, 2016
You can’t make me jealous. You’re not my friends who send their kids to their grandparents for the summer.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) May 22, 2021
Registration for kids’ summer camp opens tomorrow morning and I have it marked in my calendar as “The Hunger Games.” That’s everything you need to know about trying to secure a spot for your kid in any summer camp.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) April 11, 2022
I don’t normally like to brag about expensive trips but I just got back from the grocery store, getting gas, and signing my kids up for summer camp.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) May 4, 2024
No one tells you that being a parent trying to sign up your kids for summer camp is basically volunteering as tribute for the Hunger Games— Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) January 27, 2024
I want to live in the moment but I also need to sign my kids up for summer camp 6 months ahead of time.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 7, 2023
Just enrolled my kids for summer camp and now I need a second mortgage on my house.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) June 15, 2023
the hardest lesson ive learned as a parent is if you don’t have your childs summer activities planned by the end of march you are too late, everything is full— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 29, 2023
Summer camp is such a perfect illustration of how utterly broken our childcare system is, because what other business could be like “make sure you sign up and pay in full six months ahead of time, also we raised our prices and cut our hours, also our swimming pool is closed”— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) January 6, 2024
