Parentingfunny tweetsthings kids say

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

"My 5 year old just referred to the drink menu as a 'beer magazine' and that's what I'm calling it from now on."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may not always know the official words for things, but the alternative terms they come up with tend to be even better than the real deal.

That’s why many parents take to Twitter to share their children’s funny malapropisms and creative turns of phrase ― from “foot wrists” to “medicine beans.” Below, we’ve rounded up 35 hilarious tweets about what kids call things.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Style & Beauty

‘The Jury Is Still Out’ On Whether This Popular Skin Care Ingredient Actually Works

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Relationships

There’s A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

6 Weather Apps The Professionals Actually Use

Work/Life

‘Rage Applying’ Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There’s One Big Downside

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Shopping

43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

These Women Over 50 Have Great Skin. Here's What They Use.

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Shopping

These Are The Water Flossers That Keep Reviewers’ Teeth Squeaky Clean

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

36 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This “Holy Grail” Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

These Are The Best Gardening Supplies To Buy From Target

Shopping

38 Organization Solutions For Anyone Who Whines About Cluttered Spaces

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

This Home Decor From Target Will Make Your Bedroom Feel Less Boring

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Shopping

This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received

Home & Living

Professional Thrifters Share The Secrets To Finding The Best Items

Wellness

35 Relatable Tweets About Living With ADHD

Food & Drink

Italian Chefs Share The Mistake Way Too Many People Make When Boiling Pasta

Shopping

16 Derm-Recommended Products To Use ASAP If You've Been Neglecting Your Skin

Work/Life

5 Questions You Should Ask A New Boss Right Away

Shopping

We Asked Stylists How The Heck We’re Supposed To Style This Denim Trend

Home & Living

What Does 'OK' Actually Stand For?