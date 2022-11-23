31 Funny Tweets That Sum Up 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far

If you’re a fan of “The White Lotus,” prepare to feel like you’ve been promoted from a petal to a blossom member of fandom — because we have some exquisite tweets about Season 2 so far.
We’re offering you a spread as tempting as the White Lotus Sicily’s breakfast buffet is to the show’s characters. We’ve got delicious Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) digs, sweet adoration for Jennifer Coolidge, and a juicy idea for the location of Season 3 since it was announced earlier this month that the HBO series had been renewed.
We’re now at the mid-point of the season, and things are getting messy, so unlike Harper’s (Aubrey Plaza) suspicions of infidelity, we’re releasing these observations into the world.
So, grab an Aperol spritz and let’s fun! Saluti!
(And yes, there will be a lot of spoilers ahead!)