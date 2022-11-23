31 Funny Tweets That Sum Up 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far

From Left: Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahey in “The White Lotus” Season 2. Fabio Lovino/HBO

If you’re a fan of “The White Lotus,” prepare to feel like you’ve been promoted from a petal to a blossom member of fandom — because we have some exquisite tweets about Season 2 so far.

We’re offering you a spread as tempting as the White Lotus Sicily’s breakfast buffet is to the show’s characters. We’ve got delicious Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) digs, sweet adoration for Jennifer Coolidge, and a juicy idea for the location of Season 3 since it was announced earlier this month that the HBO series had been renewed.

We’re now at the mid-point of the season, and things are getting messy, so unlike Harper’s (Aubrey Plaza) suspicions of infidelity, we’re releasing these observations into the world.

So, grab an Aperol spritz and let’s fun! Saluti!

(And yes, there will be a lot of spoilers ahead!)

I want White Lotus episodes to be 9 hours long — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 21, 2022

me ignoring the skip intro button when the white lotus theme comes on pic.twitter.com/ktyIu1Dxw7 — dj 🦦 (@youdeniseatsix) November 21, 2022

watching the white lotus is so fun because every episode it’s like “maybe this time something will happen” — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) November 22, 2022

White Lotus this week is so true cause the plot is just a bunch of gays wanting to hang out with Jennifer Coolidge cause she’s iconic — dietcokemami (parody) 🍥 (@jackEdaytona) November 21, 2022

Why does the gen z character in white lotus dress like the cool hunk in a 90s teen movie I am weeping 😭 pic.twitter.com/hK73E4HpZb — Lydia Kiesling (@lydiakiesling) November 21, 2022

All of y’all remarking on Portia’s outfits in white lotus…like have you ever met someone from the Bay Area? Completely absent fashion sense and intentional ugliness is a defining characteristic of the region. pic.twitter.com/UUkcFPbLb7 — intermittent blasting (@ErosIdle) November 21, 2022

give us a Cinderella Story reunion and cast Hilary Duff in Season 3 of The White Lotus as Jennifer Coolidge's estranged daughter, you cowards pic.twitter.com/e6xEYktEPX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 21, 2022

it took ~1.5 seasons of watching 'the white lotus' to realize this guy is UNCLE RICO FROM NAPOLEON DYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/loz8BFVF5Z — james (@TacoBellTake) November 22, 2022

One thing that is simply outrageous in this season of white lotus is how often they eat at the hotel — rick (@trulyrick) November 21, 2022

The only requirement for being a #WhiteLotus manager is that you must be gay. pic.twitter.com/aqaq1dNsbU — Tequila🧡 (@allysrapping) November 21, 2022

this family will never be the same after this 😭 this episode is SO MESSY #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/lp9OrQBqZ3 — reagan (@bettercallrea) November 21, 2022

Albie from The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/8ftOO1zUXX — Josue (@Resident_Hosue) November 21, 2022

This guy really summed up everything I was thinking perfectly. Each gen thinks their better than the last but are just as bad but in a whole different way #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/zLhffQRAED — sina (@punk_star3) November 21, 2022

It’s called White Lotus, T. It’s on HBO like our show but I’m still alive in this one. I finally get to have a midlife crisis now. pic.twitter.com/PCPn90Kx5R — socialist sopranos memes (@gabagoolmarx) November 21, 2022

unpopular opinion but she is the most likeable guest this season #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/grEKYwByO8 — reagan (@bettercallrea) November 21, 2022

I have been responding to people with this image from White Lotus all day. pic.twitter.com/aEUXmORqJH — J10 (@JustinCentric) November 22, 2022

If this dude shows up in something you’re watching then things are about to get weird #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/MC1xSpB3jf — Cassady Clark (@cassadyclark24) November 21, 2022

the most chaotic duo i've witnessed on television in some time #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/PJaZCjSTKU — reagan (@bettercallrea) November 21, 2022

She really just keeps winning every single week. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/mRhPfHe93E — Thomas Rivera Montes (@thomasrm21) November 21, 2022

Mike White knows exactly what he is doing, 1960's Italian new wave L'avventura with Monica Vitti (yes who Jennifer Coolidge referenced in ep 1), and S2 ep3 of White lotus with Aubrey Plaza, this scene is shot for shot. Perfection #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/EGzuZggRDt — LachyW (@LachyW2) November 14, 2022

White Lotus is edging me for a scene of Aubrey Plaza flipping the fuck out on everyone. I’m on my knees literally begging for a scene where she spends 10 minutes just cussing everyone out and throwing shit everywhere. I need it. NOW. #WhiteLotus — Lizardmorph (@aidanisha) November 21, 2022

the minute after I found that condom wrapper I would've made it everyones problem #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/frP7KzT8tm — sweet like honey (@ebby90210) November 21, 2022

they should stay at the white lotus pic.twitter.com/huUly6TOf1 — female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) November 22, 2022

The venn diagram between people who obsess over The White Lotus and Succession is a circle — Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) November 21, 2022

they should film white lotus season 3 at the wisconsin dells — max (@maxbtweeting) November 17, 2022

me trying to decide who is a murderer/who gets murdered and changing my mind 10 times an episode #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/6vWmbbIbVp — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) November 21, 2022

if I were staying at a White Lotus I wouldn’t be facing interpersonal strife or having a brutal reckoning with my privilege. I’d be chilling and having a good time — rob 🇩🇴 (@lmNOTcatholic) November 16, 2022

THE WHITE LOTUS has been renewed for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/bkf4lIxG5J — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) November 18, 2022