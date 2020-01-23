HuffPost Finds

Funny Valentine's Day Cards For Couples Who Just Get Each Other

From Baby Yoda to Lizzo, these funny Valentine's Day cards are perfect for couples with their own special brand of weird.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you and your partner don't take Valentine's Day too seriously, these cards are for you.&nbsp;
If you and your partner don't take Valentine's Day too seriously, these cards are for you. 

Everyone expresses love differently, which means we all celebrate Valentine’s Day in our own way.

Maybe you prefer a cozy night in over a romantic dinner or want a fancy new couples vibrator to try out together. Some couples prefer to be wined and dined; other prefer their own brand of weird.

If a sappy card isn’t your style, you might be looking for a punny Valentine’s Day card or one that doesn’t take the silly holiday too seriously.

That’s why we scoured Etsy for handmade and ready-to-print cards that any couple with a good sense of humor will appreciate. We’ve seen Valentine’s Day cards with everything from Baby Yoda memes to Lizzo lyrics, and they’re all sure to surprise that special someone.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 Valentine’s Day cards for couples who don’t take the holiday too seriously:

1
Baby Yoda-Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
2
Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'-Inspired Valentines' Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
3
Avengers 'I Love You 3,000' Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
4
Everything Bagel Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $6 on Etsy
5
Woman Yelling At Cat Meme Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $4 on Etsy
6
You 'I Really Like You' Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
7
Obama-Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
8
BOOBIES Calculator Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $3 on Etsy.
9
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $4 on Etsy.
10
Swipe Right Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $3 on Etsy.
11
Bad Bunny 'Mia'-Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $6 on Etsy.
12
Charming Awkwardness Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
13
Sassy Cat Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $3 on Etsy.
14
Cheeky Sex Position Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $3 on Etsy.
15
'Big Mouth' Hormone Monster-Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy
16
Sexy Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy
17
Socks And Sandals Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
18
Lil Nas X 'Old Town Road'-Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
19
'I Like Your Face' Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $5 on Etsy.
20
'The Good Place' Janet-Inspired Valentine's Day Card
Etsy
Find it for $7 on Etsy.
shoppableRelationshipsshoppinghome hacksValentine's Day