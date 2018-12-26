Parenting is a tough gig as it is, but it seems to get even harder when winter break comes along and throws any semblance of routine out the window.

The funny ladies of YouTube channel What’s Up Moms can certainly relate. Their latest comedy video, “Things Moms Say Over Winter Break,” captures the challenges of parenting during the holidays, from endless toy assembly to winter illnesses to insatiable kid appetites.

Standout quotes include “No, you are not bored ― because Santa just brought you a sleigh-load of gifts!” and “School resumes on January 7th. That’s like halfway into January. What’s wrong with the 2nd or the 3rd?”