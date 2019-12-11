15 Funny White Elephant Gifts Under $15

White Elephant. Yankee Swap. Dirty Santa. It’s a game by many names, but the rules are the same: If you come with an inexpensive gift, you get to leave with an inexpensive gift.

If you are heading to a holiday party this weekend, chances are you need a cheap gift that fits the mood. Because it can be difficult to find an inexpensive White Elephant gift that matches the light-hearted tone of the event, we’ve done the hard work for you and found options for all your anonymous gift exchanges. (We also have you covered if you’re looking for useful and practical White Elephant gifts instead.)