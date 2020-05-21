HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Chances are you’ve been mostly staying in rather than out these days.

From hand washing your laundry instead of going to a laundromat to moving your office outside, you might have found new meaning to the words “home sweet home.”

If you’ve been looking to swap out your sheets or get a more comfortable couch, now’s your chance with all the Memorial Day sales happening.

This Memorial Day — which is on May 25 this year — we’ve already found deals on mattresses, including 20% off select ones at Allswell, and summer-ready sandals and shorts on sale at Zappos. We didn’t forget about other home deals and steals, either.

Of course, we had to tell you all about them, so we listed them down below. And check back, because we’ll keep updating this roundup as we hear about more deals.

Here are the best Memorial Day 2020 sales happening on all things home:

This Memorial Day, AllModern is offering an extra 15% off its clearance with code LETSGO.

Take 20% off select mattresses, bedding, bath and spa items with code MEM20.

Check out Amazon’s rotation of Daily Deals on everything from robot vacuums to smart home gadgets.

Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is having up to 40% off everything for your “outdoor oasis” — including outdoor furniture and pillows.

For Memorial Day, Best Buy’s deals include TVs that are as low as $70 and up to 30% off Samsung fridges.

Birch Lane’s having a Memorial Day Sale, with free shipping and an extra 15% off select items with code SWEET.

You can save 30% to 50% off regular home items this weekend.

Get 15% off sitewide with code WKND15 from now through May 27.

Burrow You can save up to $500 during Burrow’s sale with code MDW. CB2 Get up to 30% off outdoor furniture.

Get up to 40% off outdoor furniture during the “Big Outdoor Sale.”

Floyd’s Memorial Day Sale kicked off early and ends on May 25: Get up to $125 off with code SUNSHINE.

Until May 31, IKEA’s offering select outdoor furniture for 30% off.

During the “Memorial Day Clearance,” you can get up to 65% off plus an extra 15% off select styles with code SUMMER.

You can get up to 40% off appliances now.

Lulu & Georgia is having a “buy more, save more” sale for Memorial Day. If you spend $500, you can get 15% off with code MDW15. If you spend $1000, you can get 20% off with code MDW20. If you spend $1500, you can get 25% off with code MDW25.

Get 25 to 60% select home, bed and bath items during Macy’s Memorial Day Sale.

Overstock’s “Memorial Day Blowout” is here with up to 70% off.

You can get 20% off everything from May 22 to May 25.

Pier One’s having a sitewide sale for Memorial Day with up to 40% off.

For a limited time, Pottery Barn is having a “buy more, save more” sale where you can get up to 25% off with code SAVEMORE. Plus, the brand’s offering free shipping.

For Memorial Day, Society6 is offering up to 40% off everything.

During the “Summer Living Sale,” you can take an additional 25% off select items with code SUMMERISHERE.

Save on power tools, outdoors accessories, home and garden and more at The Home Depot this Memorial Day weekend.

For Memorial Day, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 30% off sitewide.

The Memorial Day Clearance Sale is here: get up to 70% off.