Our Favorite Furniture Deals From The Home Depot's Prime Day Sale

The Home Depot just dropped its Fall Savings sale, with prices that rival Amazon's Prime Day.
By Ambar Pardilla

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You'll find a ton of furniture on sale at Home Depot right now.
You'll find a ton of furniture on sale at Home Depot right now.

If you’ve been busy setting up your own office at home, looking for extra storage for a small kitchen or creating a backyard garden, you aren’t the only one — there are tons of us turning to home improvement while quarantining.

If you’ve been on the hunt for furniture and home decor that won’t be over your budget, there’s a sale going on now that you’ll want to know about.

The Home Depot is having its Fall Savings sale, which will run from Oct. 8 until Oct. 21. The sale features deals for every room in your home, from your bedroom to the bathroom. Your best bet might be on furniture markdowns, since there are tons of them, whether you’re going for an art deco feel or are more into midcentury modern.

It’s an even longer sale than what Amazon is offering on Prime Day — which will only be live for two days, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. You can expect price drops on loads of things like tech gadgets and small appliances during the “shopping holiday.”

When it comes to furniture, you’re probably better off shopping The Home Depot’s Fall Savings instead since since you won’t have to worry missing out on a limited-time markdown.

What’s actually worth getting during The Home Depot’s Fall Savings sale? The best deal we’ve probably seen is on this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa, which was $1,089 and is marked down to $560.

But to get the most bang for your buck, we picked out 20 of our favorite furniture finds on sale right now.

Check out the best furniture on sale at Home Depot right now:

1
Centennial Blush And Rose Gold Tufted Office Chair
Home Depot
You'll definitely feel more productive in this tufted office chair. It features a swivel and adjustable lever that are practical, too. And, of course, we're loving (blushing over?) this shade. Originally $195, get it now for $166 at The Home Depot.
2
Archibald Black and Rose Gold Tempered Glass And Stainless Steel Side Table
Home Depot
We can't help but fall for this black and rose gold side table, which will bring an elegant feel to your living room. You could also use it as a nightstand for your glasses and phone, too. Originally $134, get it now for $78 at The Home Depot.
3
Blue Velvet 2-Seat Futon Loveseat Sofa With Gold Legs
Home Depot
This midcentury modern-inspired loveseat is ideal for small spaces. It features a wood frame, gold legs and enough room so you don't have to fight about the armrests. Originally $1,069, get it now for $609 at The Home Depot.
4
Glenville Black Kitchen Cart With 2 Drawers
Home Depot
If you have a tinier kitchen, you might turn to this cart, which has storage for pots, pans and just about anything you need to get cooking. Plus, you can wheel it around whenever you want. Originally $229, get it now for $183 at The Home Depot.
5
Lillith Mid Century Modern Chair
Home Depot
This chair features clean lines that can work for just about any style you're going for. And yes, the pillows are a part of of package. Originally $194, get it now for $170 at The Home Depot.
6
Berndt Champagne Finish Bar Cart
Home Depot
Here's a toast to this bar cart, which definitely feels like it belongs on the set of "The Great Gatsby." This mirror bar cart even has a champagne finish. And with wheels, you can easily move it around whenever the party's over. Originally $216, get it now for $130 at The Home Depot.
7
Barron Charcoal And Walnut Upholstered Dining Chairs (Set of 2)
Home Depot
All you midcentury modernists can snag these dining chairs on sale. With a walnut finish on the legs and a charcoal cushion, these will stay classic. Originally $172, get the set now for $129 at The Home Depot.
8
2-Door Gray Pattern High Gloss With Stainless Steel Brushed Golden Leg Accent Cabinet
Home Depot
If you're looking for some extra space, you can store your glassware, books or even towels in this cabinet. It features pretty tile pattern that makes a statement. Originally $668, get it now for $501 at The Home Depot.
9
Walnut Brown Wooden Coffee Table
Home Depot
This coffee table is perfect for a first apartment — it won't be too big to move around, but it still fits vases, magazines and, of course, a cheese board or two. Plus, it's super affordable. Originally $77, get it now for $68 at The Home Depot.
10
Gold Round End Table with Glass Top And Shelf
Home Depot
This end table can be placed right next to your couch to hold your mug in the morning or glass at the end of the day. You even have a shelf that can be used to spotlight trinkets, plants and other decor. Originally $166, get it now for $149 at The Home Depot.
11
Fulton Queen Fabric Upholstered Charcoal Grey Bed Frame
Home Depot
Lie back and relax in this bed frame, which features an upholstered headboard with a nail trim that feels special. It comes with wood slats so you won't need a box spring. Right now, it's super affordable, too. Originally $414, get it now for $343 at The Home Depot.
12
Rectangular Walnut 1 Drawer Secretary Desk With Built-In Storage
Home Depot
If you've been working from home recently, you might want to invest in a desk that you can actually work at. With this desk, you can fit your cords through the hole in the back and keep all your pens organized in the drawer. Originally $197, get it now for $171 at The Home Depot.
13
Dark Blue Velvet 3-Seater Full Sleeper Sectional Sofa Bed With Tapered Legs
Home Depot
You won't feel blue about this couch, which lets you recline each seat individually — you can rest easy with this one. Originally $1,089, get it now for $560 at The Home Depot.
14
Gold Round Nesting Coffee Table With Marble Top (Set of 2)
Home Depot
Now, you can get a two coffee tables for the price of one. You can pull out the second table from underneath the first whenever you have guests over. We're loving the mix of marble and gold, which gives this table a glamorous look. Originally $619, get the set now for $588 at The Home Depot.
15
Tronco Green Velvet Upholstered Task Chair Office Chair Studded Silver Chromed Base
Home Depot
You can type away in this office chair. It has a padded backrest that'll be easy on your back and an adjustable base for whenever you're tired of being in just one position. We love the detail of the nail heads, which give the velvet a tougher edge. Originally $170, get it now for $143 at The Home Depot.
16
Acuba Natural Brown Cabinet With 2-Doors
Home Depot
Love rattan, fringe and earthy tones? If you're a big fan of boho, you might just love this wicker cabinet, which has enough space for anything you might want to tuck away. Originally $570, get it now for $454 at The Home Depot.
17
Rectangular Natural Writing Desk With Adjustable Height Feature
Home Depot
Feel like your own boss with this modern writing desk. With a glass top, you'll have room for all your office essentials. And you can stretch out your legs with all the space underneath. You definitely will look like you should be leading the meeting. Originally $197, get it now for $146 at The Home Depot.
18
3-Piece Oak And Green Tea Fabric Counter Height Dining Set
Home Depot
For dinners for two, you should check out this three-piece dining set that includes the table and two cushioned chairs in an oak finish. In a shade of "green tea," these chairs will brighten up your dining space, too. Originally $293, get the set now for $258 at The Home Depot.
19
Black Metal Modern Buffet Entryway Bar Cabinet Storage
Home Depot
This might be called a "bar cabinet," but you can use it as a TV stand since it has extra drawer space for remote controls, books and board games. Originally $130, get it now for $95 at The Home Depot.
20
Queen-Size Dark Bronze Metal Scrollwork Bed Frame
Home Depot
This dark bronze bed frame definitely goes with all the matte black trend we've been seeing recently. The scrollwork looks intricate and is actually made of iron. You're sure to have some sweet dreams on it. Originally $435, get it now for $334 at The Home Depot.
shoppableWomenshoppingParentsCommerce