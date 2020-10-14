It’s an even longer sale than what Amazon is offering on Prime Day — which will only be live for two days, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. You can expect price drops on loads of things like tech gadgets and small appliances during the “shopping holiday.”
When it comes to furniture, you’re probably better off shopping The Home Depot’s Fall Savings insteadsince since you won’t have to worry missing out on a limited-time markdown.
If you've been working from home recently, you might want to invest in a desk that you can actually work at. With this desk, you can fit your cords through the hole in the back and keep all your pens organized in the drawer. Originally $197, get it now for $171 at The Home Depot.
Tronco Green Velvet Upholstered Task Chair Office Chair Studded Silver Chromed Base
You can type away in this office chair. It has a padded backrest that'll be easy on your back and an adjustable base for whenever you're tired of being in just one position. We love the detail of the nail heads, which give the velvet a tougher edge. Originally $170, get it now for $143 at The Home Depot.
Rectangular Natural Writing Desk With Adjustable Height Feature
Feel like your own boss with this modern writing desk. With a glass top, you'll have room for all your office essentials. And you can stretch out your legs with all the space underneath. You definitely will look like you should be leading the meeting. Originally $197, get it now for $146 at The Home Depot.
