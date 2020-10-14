HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Home Depot You'll find a ton of furniture on sale at Home Depot right now.

If you’ve been on the hunt for furniture and home decor that won’t be over your budget, there’s a sale going on now that you’ll want to know about.

It’s an even longer sale than what Amazon is offering on Prime Day — which will only be live for two days, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. You can expect price drops on loads of things like tech gadgets and small appliances during the “shopping holiday.”

When it comes to furniture, you’re probably better off shopping The Home Depot’s Fall Savings instead since since you won’t have to worry missing out on a limited-time markdown.

What’s actually worth getting during The Home Depot’s Fall Savings sale? The best deal we’ve probably seen is on this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa, which was $1,089 and is marked down to $560.

But to get the most bang for your buck, we picked out 20 of our favorite furniture finds on sale right now.