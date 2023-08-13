If Your Living Space Is Tiny, These 29 Furniture Pieces Will Be A Big Help

Popular items from this list include:
A stylish industrial-style laptop desk
Promising review:
"Living in NYC, we find it is important to maximize the little space we have in our apartment. This desk is a perfect combination of functional and decorative. It fits well but allows you enough space to work and put a computer on the desk.
Overall great value for the money!" — Realview
A wall-mounted drop-leaf table that can be folded out of the way when you're done using it.
Promising review:
"The perfect little table for a small space. I needed something for our tiny office/living room/guest room. This made the space so much more versatile without taking up valuable square footage.
Easily folds when not in use, simple to put together." — M. Lincoln
A wooden lift-top coffee table
Promising review
: "Took about 1.5 hours to put together alone, but I was also multitasking — this is a really great and functional table BUT also doesn’t break the bank!!
I got this to serve as both a desk and coffee table for my small studio apartment and couldn’t be happier. If you’re even considering it, buy it. It’s worth it and has some solid storage space too.
" — Joana Kyle
A slim storage cart with locking wheels
Promising reviews
: "I don’t have a pantry in my kitchen and I wanted something for large bottles and jars. This cart fits perfectly between refrigerator and the kitchen counter. Sturdy!" — Betsy
"This cart looks great in the bathroom. It doesn't take up much space and is a nice place for storage and decor. It's very sturdy and easy to put together." — Dana L.
A sofa arm clip-on table
Atech Furniture
is a California-based small business that makes a variety of storage and organization products for the home.
An upholstered platform bed with built-in storage
Promising review
: "Great bed for the price. Storage underneath is large and clicks onto the bed. Sturdy and not hard to put together." — Joelle
A chic and sleek floor-lamp/end-table combo
Promising review:
"This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" — Emily van den Berg
A minimalist floating nightstand
Bosfori
is a Georgia-based small biz offering super uniquely designed minimalist indoor furniture and decor.Promising review:
"We have limited space for nightstands but these worked out perfectly." — twinsfourme2
A baker's rack that'll serve as a rustic home decor piece
Many reviewers were able to fit their microwave on the large countertop! Be sure to check the dimensions of your appliance first to make sure it'll fit.Promising review
: "Really like this small baker's rack. It fit at the end of my cabinet perfectly and holds my microwave and my Ninja cooker perfectly. Color was great with my cabinets.
Seems very sturdy once all put together. Feet adjust for floor variation for more stability. Love it!" — Gwendolyn
A folding, portable table
Promising review
: "So happy with this table. It’s larger thab I had anticipated, which is great. Takes some time to assemble but it's totally worth it. In an NYC apartment, everyone appreciates furniture that can fold up and be neatly tucked away in a corner.
It also arrived two weeks early which was great!" — Amber Martin
A drop-leaf bar cubby
Holistic Habitat
is a woman-owned small biz started in 2017 and run by Kristin and Rachael. They produce stunning, ethically-sourced home goods and give back on every purchase made.Promising review
: "Very unique, attractive, cute, and functional. The natural wood and simple design and lines make this piece warm, unique... so don’t be surprised when your friends and visitors compliment the piece and inquire as to where you got it. Very Satisfied!! 😁" — Jess H.
An adorably compact utility cart
Promising review
: "I needed a small cart or table to fit against the wall in my dining room. I couldn't find a single credenza/hall table small or functional enough. This one was perfect!
The three shelves are perfect to hold the router/modem (which unfortunately must be in the dining room), it fits perfectly against the wall, and the burnished gold matches our bookshelf and MCM dining room set! It is very small, but it's sturdy enough, and is perfect in a small space like ours." — Nicole Cannon
A gorgeous storage ottoman
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says
: "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray.
It's also sturdy enough to sit on if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes
, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A 71-inch compact sectional with detachable ottoman
Valyou Furniture
is a small biz based in Hawaii offering budget-friendly furniture.Promising reviews:
"This couch was a perfect fit for what I needed. Small one bedrooms don't always have enough space for a couch at all, but with this removable ottoman, it allows you to configure your room and change it when needed.
The ottomans adds extra comfort for those who want to lay, and an extra seat for an additional person. The process of pick up was so quick, really easy to unpack and put together. Took no longer than 30 minutes. Would highly recommend this couch." — Erika C.
"We needed to replace our worn out sofa and looked everywhere without success. Everything was too big, not the right look, or not in stock. I stumbled onto the Valyou website and found what I thought would be the perfect size and color of sofa. I took a chance and ordered it online without sitting on it but I am glad I did it! It’s been the perfect addition to our living room
!" — Stacy E.
A 3-in-1 convertible chair
Promising reviews
: "This is the best space saver, not bad for the price, and is very attractive. I recommend this convertible chair if you are looking for something that is simple, easy, and quite comfortable." — Fightergirl
"This is exactly what I was so looking for. Something sturdy and firm but also a space saver!
Seating is very firm which is what I was looking for! The pullout function for the bed is very easy, I have no problems.
It actually fits two people comfortably LOL. I just love this chair/bed." — MimCards
A compact West Elm side table with a small footprint
It's available in walnut and dark mineral.
A garment rack
Promising review
: "I have a lot of clothes I like to not put away so I love having this in my bedroom to make my room look less messy when I'm going through a try on can't-find-anything-to-wear moment! Fits in a small area of our bedroom perfectly and it's EXTREMELY sturdy
compared to the other one I have! Bonus: Took less than 15 minutes to build, no drill required, and instructions were super easy. SO HAPPY WITH THIS PURCHASE!" — Carlene
A mirrored console table
Promising review
: "I LOVE my vanity! It looks expensive and really glamorous without being too exaggerated. It's small, it fits in a little corner but along with a nice mirror, it does make a statement. Great piece of furniture for the price." — Sandra
A folding balcony table
Patio Wise Store
is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop that specializes in indoor and outdoor furniture for the home.Promising review
: "Beautiful, sturdy table. Arrived sooner than expected! Easy to hang on rail. Fits perfectly on balcony. Thanks so much for a wonderful product." — Christine Kearney
A modern bookshelf
Promising review
: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself and the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could but at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it!
I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." — Mrs K3NNYB0Y
A velvet storage bench
Promising review
: "Perfect for the end of our queen bed!!! Exceeded expectations!!! Super easy to assemble and the upholstery is very soft and luxurious." — Amazon customer
Some metal storage stools
Promising review:
"These cans are just what I was looking for. We're using the large can as a seat inside the front door.
It's sturdy and looks like an old galvanized can. The wooden top is thick and made of planks.
I plan to store birdseed in the large can and vacuum parts in the smaller one." — Lanie
A folding two-level desk
Promising review:
"I live in a studio apartment and work at home sometimes, so I needed a desk that could fold up behind my couch. It was bigger than expected but still fit perfectly. It is easy to move and is very nice and adds a classy, smart feel to a room. Would recommend for someone with small space who needs to fold up for room." — Faith Miletello
A narrow storage organizer
Promising review
: "I had a super tight space between a bed and a desk that was annoyingly too small to store things. I wanted something thin enough to fit the space and not bulky enough to stick out and take up unnecessary space. This was the perfect size.
It was easy to put together and you don’t even need any additional tools to assemble it. This product comes with everything you need, even a small screwdriver. It’s sturdy and the drawers are deep enough to hold a couple of makeup brush holders (with regular sized makeup brushes). If you are hesitant to buy, just do it! It’s well worth the money and tucks away any clutter you don’t want visible on your desk/space.
Can’t recommend this enough!!" — GC
A bamboo shelf with a tilt-out hamper
It comes with a removable liner for the hamper that can be easily lifted out and wiped clean with a damp cloth.Promising review:
"Straightforward assembly and a beautiful product, I was really happy. This looks perfect in a small bathroom, and hides the unsightly laundry pile nicely.
I keep makeup on top and extra toilet papers in middle, with plenty of space. The bamboo is nice and water resistant too, so deals well with humidity." — AJohns
A hinged storage cabinet/mirror
Promising review
: "This is a must-have for any small space. My bathroom has no medicine cabinet, just a mirror and it's pretty small so storage is a huge deal. This item came FAST and packaged extremely well (much better than expected) and the finish was flawless. I know it states it needs two people to install but I put this together and hung it in about an hour by myself with very minimal effort and I'm sure if I did it again it would be significantly less time. This fits soo much stuff it really is amazing and it does not impede any operation of the door. I can't fully explain how much I recommend this. I'm about to order the mirror version for my bedroom for colognes and little knickknacks to declutter the countertops.
" — happy shaver
A children's reading nook bookshelf
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old loves her new bookcase! It took me forever to find a bookcase that was short enough to fit under her window. The cute seat is an extra bonus.
It took a little bit of time to assemble, but it's totally doable." — Sarah
A catty-corner shelf
This is waterproof, so reviewers have used it in the bathroom and kitchen, too! Promising review:
"This is a really helpful product, which has great utility. It is compact and can fit in corners for daily use items. It can be used in bedrooms or living room or bathroom for quick grab accessories." — Krunal
A four-person dining set
Promising review
: "The design is very smart and pleasing to look at. I chose it both because of the finish and the space saving/organization that it offers–I was very excited when I saw that each of the seats can be used as storage bins. I love using this table so far." — Joseph F.