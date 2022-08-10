FX's 'Justified' Set Faces Violent Interruption For Second Time In Three Weeks

The set of FX’s “Justified: City Primeval,” a revival of the Western crime drama “Justified,” faced another scary disturbance on Monday.

Chicago Police said a person threw an “incendiary device” toward the set in the city’s South Loop neighborhood at around 10:20 p.m., WLS-TV first reported and Deadline later confirmed.

Advertisement

The device didn’t explode on the set and no crew or cast on the “Justified” set were injured, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and there isn’t anyone in custody in connection to throwing the device.

The interruption comes roughly three weeks after two cars exchanging gunfire crashed onto the set. No injuries were reported on the set although “cast and crew hit the ground and took cover,” according to Deadline.

Sony responded to the shooting by bringing in a “trained hostage negotiator” along with a squad of former Army Rangers and NAVY Seals to set as a layer of protection for cast and crew.

“I think it was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire,” said FX chairman John Landgraf.

Advertisement

“A lot was done to take a break and make sure everyone was OK, and we [increased] security.”