Dads Parody Fyre Festival Documentaries With 'Fathyr Fest'

Featuring everyone's favorite dad, "Pa Rules."

What happens when Fyre Festival meets dad squads? “Fathyr Fest” of course.

That’s the name of a new comedy video from The Dad, a media and entertainment brand targeting millennial fathers. “Fathyr Fest” is a dad-themed parody of the popular Fyre Festival documentaries on Netflix and Hulu.

Instead of a music festival, the event in question is a “dad cookout” created by dads Nicky Fabiano and “Pa Rules.” Fathers plan to skip their kids’ soccer games for the promise of a paternal gathering “bigger than Father’s Day, bigger than the Fourth of July.”

Watch the video above to see how Fathyr Fest unfolded.

