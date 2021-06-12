President Joe Biden’s beach photo with other world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, on Friday has become a meme.

Twitter users suggested the socially distanced group looked like action figures, a choir or a pop group. Ex-President Donald Trump made an appearance in one reworked version of the picture. So did Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his mittens, which similarly went viral during Biden’s inauguration.

PATRICK SEMANSKY via Getty Images

“Before I order these figures, does anyone know if you can take them out and play with them or are they glued to the display stand?” cracked “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert:

Before I order these figures, does anyone know if you can take them out and play with them or are they glued to the display stand? pic.twitter.com/vLVS1QfjEa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 12, 2021

Other tweeters were equally amused:

My favorite part of the G7 summit is the big musical number at the end pic.twitter.com/xqCTir9oxE — Washington Post TikTok Book Guy 📚 (@davejorgenson) June 11, 2021

Photobombed figures sold separately. pic.twitter.com/rkm03x3wb2 — Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) June 12, 2021

Forgot the defective model. pic.twitter.com/1AqVL2B8x1 — Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) June 12, 2021

I'm glad I paid extra for the display stand for my G7 action figures. pic.twitter.com/TVgzG0lPg3 — John Elwood (@johnpelwood) June 11, 2021

9 beautiful ladies stand before me, but I only have 8 photos in my hand. And these photos represent the girls that are still in the running toward becoming America’s Next Top Model pic.twitter.com/PUxKgSTQYa — Tori Hoover (@torihoover) June 11, 2021

New set of action figures, just released. Kinda unrealistic. Also some serious problems with representation. Basically I’m taking these back to Toys R Us immediately. #G7 pic.twitter.com/8prgZ8pCkc — David Gauntlett (@davidgauntlett) June 11, 2021

NEW!! Whilst stocks last!



Pre-order your G7 Summit Action Figures (with special plinth to display them on).



Each figure comes with opposable views. #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/gs1PZuqaoQ — That Eaton-Jones Fellow (@BarnabyEJ) June 11, 2021

Collect all #G7 action figures and unlock 2 BONUS world leaders, absolutely free! pic.twitter.com/CWsNm7qAy6 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) June 11, 2021

Reminds me of that scene at the end of Bridesmaids pic.twitter.com/zfJAIJQXIn — Sarah Polus (@sarahepolus) June 12, 2021

new G7 minifigs just dropped pic.twitter.com/8Yc0RgPfT2 — Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) June 11, 2021

G7 choir concert about to start pic.twitter.com/P0kicWUlg0 — Zoe Keating (@zoecello) June 11, 2021

Looks like plastic toy figures of the 2021 G7 leaders at Cornwall. (Figures are not sold separately): pic.twitter.com/OkVQskiv4Y — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 11, 2021

Hated this pop album. So cliche. — Doug Fuchs (@flyinginkmedia) June 11, 2021