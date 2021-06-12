POLITICS

'Action Figures' Photo Of Joe Biden With G7 Leaders Becomes A Meme

The posed picture on a beach in Cornwall, England, has gone viral.

President Joe Biden’s beach photo with other world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, on Friday has become a meme.

Twitter users suggested the socially distanced group looked like action figures, a choir or a pop group. Ex-President Donald Trump made an appearance in one reworked version of the picture. So did Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his mittens, which similarly went viral during Biden’s inauguration.

“Before I order these figures, does anyone know if you can take them out and play with them or are they glued to the display stand?” cracked “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert:

Other tweeters were equally amused:

Donald Trump Joe Biden Bernie Sanders Stephen Colbert Boris Johnson