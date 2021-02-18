She busted moves in a cotton candy costume on a novelty television show, but Gabby Douglas insisted her victory on “The Masked Dancer” Wednesday was “neck and neck” with her Olympic gold medals in gymnastics.
“It’s definitely up there,” she told People. “I would say it’s neck and neck, to be honest.”
At the 2012 London Olympics, Douglas became the first Black gymnast to win the individual all-around gold medal and the first U.S. woman to win both the all-around and team competition in the same games. She earned another team gold in Rio four years later.
Instead of medals on Wednesday, Douglas captured the Diamond Mask trophy on a spinoff of “The Masked Singer.”
Douglas conquered the world at age 16 in London ― but she’s got her Diamond Mask trophy now.