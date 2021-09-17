FBI Now Searching For Gabby Petito's Missing Fiancé, Brian Laundrie

Police can be seen attempting to calm a distraught Petito, who tells officers she has been struggling with her mental health and with her boyfriend while living in the van’s close quarters. Petito says in the footage that Laundrie locked her out of the van, and police question her about slapping Laundrie.

The two were taken to a hotel to stay in separate rooms to calm down.

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, last talked to her on Aug. 24. She received two text messages from her daughter’s phone in the days after speaking to her, but it was unclear whether they were actually sent by her daughter, ABC reported.