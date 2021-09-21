Gabby Petito’s Death Determined To Be Homicide

In the footage, a crying Petito told officers the two had been fighting that morning and that she’d slapped Laundrie. Police separated the two for the night and characterized the incident in their report as a “mental/emotional break.”

After his initial return to Florida on Sep. 1, Laundrie went missing and is now being sought by authorities. The FBI confirmed it was executing a court-authorized search warrant related to the disappearance of Petito at Laundrie’s home on Monday, and authorities are still combing Sarasota County, Florida, for the missing man.